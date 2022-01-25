‘Casualty’ spoilers: Iain Dean’s traumatic reunion

Iain Dean’s fuming when he’s partnered with his ex, Chrissie Danes in Casualty episode ‘Lead Soldiers’ (BBC1, 9.30pm, Saturday 29 January 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings) and Faith Cadogan realises that lover, Angus, isn’t as advertised!

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Iain Dean’s bad romance

Paramedic Iain Dean was left reeling after girlfriend Chrissie Danes dumped him in Christmas 2020 when they both worked for the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services. The couple were completely loved up until Iain undertook a risky rescue in a quarry that nearly cost him his life. For reasons unknown Chrissie walked away from the relationship, leaving Iain hurt and mystified…

This week Iain and Chrissie (played by real life couple Michael Stevenson and Lauren Crace) are reunited, when they’re paired together to work a shift. But, from the get go, Iain is frosty towards his ex and shuts down her attempts to explain what happened!

Surprise Surprise! It looks like Chrissie's shift with Iain won't be a lorra lorra laughs. (Image credit: BBC)

Close encounters

Despite their differences, the medics work closely as they treat husband and wife Tommy (Coronation Street’s Richard Crehan) and Danni (Emmerdale’s Jasmine Stewart), who’ve been injured in an explosion at their pub. With Tommy unable to see and Danni refusing treatment, former soldier Iain manages to get them to open up when he realises they’re both ex-army.

At the ED, while Tommy is being treated, Iain shows that he's willing to trust Chrissie when asks for her help in talking to Danni. He recognises that Danni is a drug user and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from her time in the military. At first, Danni, who’s unaware she’s seriously injured, refuses help. Later Iain and Chrissie find her collapsed outside the hospital and race against time to save her life.

Numbed by drugs Danni (played by Jasmine Stewart) doesn't realise she's seriously injured. (Image credit: BBC)

Love hope?

It’s another fraught rescue mission for the pair, which leaves Chrissie badly shaken - leading Iain to realise she’s also suffering from PTSD!

Will traumatised Chrissie open up to Iain?

Iain and Chrissie share a tender moment. Will they rekindle their romance or walk away? (Image credit: BBC)

Faith duped!

Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is floating on air after her one night stand with Angus (Call the Midwife star Jack Ashton). Until she realises he’s stolen her wallet and blocked her number!

Faith wakes up at home alone but is all smiles when she reads a note left by Angus. But those warm feelings don’t last, as her day gets progressively worse…

Loved up Faith has no idea that Angus has robbed and dumped her. (Image credit: BBC)

Accusations

The truth begins to dawn when Faith can't find her wallet anywhere and twigs that Angus has blocked her number.

Soon afterwards Faith begins treating two embarrassed and compromised patients. Tara and Ray (played by husband and wife actors Scarlett Alice Johnson and Sean Michael Verey) are brought into the ED physically stuck together.

Faith, shaken by the realisation that she’s been used by Angus, begins to suspect something sinister is at play and accuses Ray of pressurising Tara into sex.

Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) is forced to intervene and bans Faith from treating the couple further.

In bad Faith. The trusting nurse realises she's been swindled and used. (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie learns the truth

While Faith is taking a call from her bank, Angus’ note falls from Faith’s pocket. Concerned Stevie picks it up and is shocked to learn that Faith invited Angus back to her home after she was injured while kicking him out!

But wait, there’s more…

Once separated, Tara demands to speak to Faith’s boss. She wants to make a complaint.

Stevie, in an attempt to help her bestie, tells Dylan Keogh (William Beck) that Faith is facing a complaint and asks him to speak to her as a friend.

When Dylan talks to Faith she inadvertently reveals the previous night’s misadventure to him - in detail!

Mortified and furious, Faith loses her temper with Stevie for going to Dylan and the pair have a major showdown outside the ED!

Is this the end of their friendship?

Furious Faith makes ugly accusations in a full blown row with Stevie. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in 'Casualty' this week…

Iain is unimpressed by Teddy and Jan’s attempts to protect him. But will he appreciate Sah telling him the truth?

Dylan is desperate for an update on Paula.

Ethan Hardy is delighted to have Bodhi back in his life.

Stevie is crushed by Faith's cruel words.

And Paige begins to prove her capacity as a talented doctor.

New Paige? The junior doctor begins to find her feet in 'Casualty'. (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday 29 January 2022 at 9.30pm on BBC1. It is available on iPlayer after transmission.