‘Casualty’ spoilers: Charlie Fairhead is furious when Tess returns!

Charlie Fairhead and Tess Bateman have been close friends for almost two decades… So why is Charlie furious when she returns to work at Holby ED in the Casualty episode 'Remember Me'?

The first in a two-part seasonal special, which concludes next week, ‘Remember Me’ is set during dramatic events of Christmas Day 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special guests include The A Word’s Molly Wright and [hold onto your Christmas hats - this is a good one!] Soldier Soldier star Holly Aird, who reprises her role of Laura Merriman from Casualty Christmas 2006!

Find out more in our full Casualty spoilers below.

Charlie Fairhead and Tess Bateman’s shock reunion

Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) is the lynchpin of Casualty’s two-part Christmas special, which opens with Tess Bateman turning up at Charlie’s home to let him know she’ll be nursing at the ED over the busy Christmas period.

Tess (Suzanne Packer) left Holby in 2015 to live in Leeds with her son and grandson. Now Charlie is less than thrilled at her sudden reappearance.

He dismisses tearful Tess, who reveals she’s desperate to explain why she let him down when he needed her most…

Could this have something to do with the death of Duffy, Charlie’s wife who died in February 2020?

Charlie's angel? Tess visits Charlie in his hour of need - will he let her help him? (Image credit: BBC)

Tess reaches out to Charlie

Later, while working together at the ED, Tess can see that Charlie’s stressed and disillusioned, as he tries to keep staff and patients safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

As the shift progresses, Tess inadvertently discovers that a hospital consultant wants Charlie to have a brain scan immediately!

Charlie, however, is reluctant to leave the overrun ED even though he might have a brain tumour.

In a moment of honesty Charlie tells Tess he’s secretly suffering from headaches, sickness and visual disturbances. He also opens up about how he is scared of dying in a similar way to Duffy. But when Tess tries to support him, Charlie angrily turns on her!

Why is Charlie furious with Tess? And can she persuade him to have the life-saving scan?

Iain Dean falling in love?

Iain Dean is involved in a dramatic quarry rescue that goes horribly wrong. (Image credit: BBC)

As it's Christmas Day 2020, Iain Dean hasn’t returned to work with the Holby paramedics yet, and is still assigned to the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS).

Iain is full of the joys of the season as romance is blossoming between him and HEMS partner Chrissie (played by real life Mr & Mrs, Michael Stevenson and Lauren Crace). That is until a cliff-edge catastrophe threatens their future…

'EastEnders' star Lauren Crace plays Iain Dean's mysterious new love interest in 'Casualty'. (Image credit: BBC)

'Casualty' Christmas past - with flashbacks to 2006!

Holly Aird reprises the role of Laura Merriman, who she played in high-octane Christmas episodes in 2006!

In 2020, released from prison after 14 years, dangerous Laura goes in search of daughter Rosie Kemper.

Rosie (Molly Wright) now is working at the ED and heavily pregnant.

Why is she utterly terrified when her mother turns up at the ED?

Holly-go-frightly! Holly Aird reprises the role of terrifying Laura Merriman from 2006. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in 'Casualty' this week…

Dylan Keogh reveals details about his childhood... Was he in the care system? (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan Keogh fleetingly opens up to Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) about his mother’s death and his traumatic childhood while trying to save deathly ill mum, Emina, who has two young sons.

In a moment of raw vulnerability Dylan (William Beck) shares how going into care robs children of their childhood… Will he reveal more, or clam up again?

Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) gives old pal Tess a warm welcome. Will warm hearted Robyn realise Tess is hiding something about her life since leaving Holby?

And, remember last week how social worker Adi turned up in the ED and was known to a number of the staff - especially Marty Kirkby? Well, this week we see how he first came to meet everyone - especially Marty!

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday 04 December 2021 at 9.15pm on BBC1.

It will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

Part 2 of Remember Me airs next Saturday 11 December 2021 on BBC1.

Additional information: Remember Me Parts 1 and 2 are written by Barbara Machin, who also wrote the two-part special in which Holly Aird first made her appearance as Laura Merriman in 2006. Barbara is best known for creating Waking the Dead, which also starred Holly Aird!

The A Word's Molly Wright plays Rosie Kemper, Laura's grown up daughter. (Image credit: BBC)

Who’s who in 'Casualty' episode Remember Me - Part 1

Derek Thompson - Charlie Fairhead

Suzanne Packer - Tess Bateman

Michael Stevenson - Iain Dean

Faith Cadogan - Kirsty Mitchell

Robyn Miller - Amanda Henderson

Marty Kirkby - Shaheen Jafargholi

Ethan Hardy - George Rainsford

Dylan Keogh - William Beck

Marty Kirkby - Shaheen Jafargholi

Stirling Gallacher - Ffion Morgan

Raj Bajaj - Adi Kapadia

Lauren Crace - Chrissie

Holly Aird - Laura Merriman

Molly Wright - Rosie Kemper

Aris Furtuna - Zamir

Eric Furtuna - Lorik

Donna Sherifi - Emina

Darren Tighe - Peterson

Hara Yannas - Carla

Carlie Enoch - Extrina

Ian Bleasdale - Josh Griffiths in 2006 flashbacks

Want to know more about this two-part special?

