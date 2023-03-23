Casualty to bring back infamous villain in sinister Faith twist

Casualty nurse Faith Cadogan is forced to confront a dark secret when someone from her past shows up.

Casualty's Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is forced to confront a sinister face from her past as dodgy Angus (Jack Ashdown) makes an unexpected return to the ED.

Angus, who is played by Call the Midwife star Jack Ashton, returns as Faith's thieving one-night stand, Angus in Casualty episode Baby, I Don't Care (Saturday, April, 1 at 8.25pm on BBC One).

Faith first encountered Angus last year while on a night out with university friend Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless). One thing led to another and Faith invited the handsome stranger back to hers, but as she was about to take him upstairs, she changed her mind after seeing a picture of her late husband Lev Malinovsky (Uriel Emil).

Still grieving his death, she realised she wasn't ready and asked Angus to leave, but he suddenly turned aggressive and refused to go.

Faith had a fling with Angus after a night out. (Image credit: BBC)

A frightened Faith secretly texted Stevie for help, but she began to feel sorry for him when he opened up about his painful breakup with his wife. However, when Stevie arrived to try and kick him out, there was a fight between the pair, which left Stevie needing stitches.

After Faith took Stevie to the ED, she voiced her concerns about her friend and after she joked about picking Faith's dates in the future, the nurse decided to make a rebellious choice.

In a shocking turn of events, Faith invited Angus back to spend the night with her, but it all ended in disaster when she made a devastating discovery.

Despite being all smiles when she read a note left by Angus after waking up alone, she was horrified when she realised that he had stolen her wallet and blocked her number.

Sinister stranger Angus robbed and dumper Faith. (Image credit: BBC)

Not only that, but she ended up having a huge bust up with her best friend Stevie, who found out that Faith invited Angus back to hers, and then accidentally revealed the previous night’s misadventure in detail to their boss Dylan Keogh (William Beck).

Talking to What To Watch last year, actress Kirsty previously shared her hopes for Angus to return as she said: "Angus disappears but we're campaigning for him to come back! Those were lovely episodes to film with Jack and Eli. It was just hysterical — you know, their fight... it was brilliant. It was a really sad episode to watch but we had a really good time doing it.

"I think he should turn up and give Faith her jewellery back, but it causes more pandemonium!"

Could Angus be returning to give back her stolen belongings or could she find herself in danger once again?

Casualty airs on Saturday nights on BBC One. See our TV Guide for listings.