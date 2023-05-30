Casualty EXCLUSIVE: Michael Stevenson reveals Iain Dean’s devastation over Faith

Casualty favourite Iain Dean is broken when Faith rejects him in his hour of need.

Casualty paramedic Iain Dean believes he’s found the love of his life in nurse Faith Cadogan — and maybe he has. But there’s something she’s not telling him…

Unknown to Iain (Michael Stevenson), his girlfriend Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) has a secret drug addiction and is currently trying to go cold turkey. The problem with building a relationship on lies, however, is that you’re on shaky ground from the get-go…

Cracks show in Iain and Faith’s picture-perfect romance in this week’s Casualty episode Armour-Plated (BBC One, 8.20pm, Saturday, June 3 2023 - See our TV Guide for listings) after Iain has the day from hell.

He’s left emotionally drained by a multi-vehicle crash with haunting echoes of the collision that killed his ex Sam Nicholls in 2018.

Yet when the traumatised paramedic turns to Faith for comfort he’s given the cold shoulder. Little does Iain know that their relationship is built on a foundation of drug addiction, secrets and lies. Even so, it’s dawning on him that something isn’t right. Hurt and confused he tells Faith they need to talk, which for most people is code for breaking up…!

What To Watch caught up with Casualty star Michael Stevenson, who plays Iain, to get the inside story…

Casualty interview — Michael Stevenson

How would Iain describe his feelings for Faith at this point in their relationship? "Iain is totally smitten with Faith, and it’s the first time we have ever see him fully commit. He’s in that wonderfully vulnerable place of putting all of himself on the line, having dropped the ‘L’ bomb on Faith last week. He’s found his soulmate…"

A multi-car RTA brings Iain back to Mia and Sam’s deaths. Can you explain the significance for Iain? "A similar RTA call-out a few years earlier caused the death of one of Iain’s work partners, Sam (Charlotte Salt). She was a dear friend and her untimely passing sent Iain into a spiral of depression, especially as it was due to a decision that he had made earlier that evening, that led them to the accident."

Michael and Charlotte worked closely together on Sam's tragic exit story. (Image credit: BBC)

Jacob is a rock for Iain in this episode. Is their friendship solid, despite the recent ups and downs of working together? "Yes! Jacob and Iain are like brothers. They’ve been through so much. And like brothers they fall out. But they are solid."

How has it been working with Charles Venn on paramedic duties? "Working with Charles is a whole lot of fun. He’s a gorgeous human being with a big heart and a wicked sense of humour. He’s also very easy to take the mick out of given how much he hates working in the cold!"

BFFs Iain and Jacob watch out for each other. (Image credit: BBC)

Iain tries to talk to Faith about the crash. How does he feel when she brushes him off? "He feels very hurt. Iain has matured a lot over the years and knows that talking about mental health is everything. When he doesn’t get any time from Faith, it’s a bit of a body blow."

Viewers know why Faith’s behaviour is erratic and inconsistent, but how does Iain explain this to himself? "He’s very confused by it all. He’s just told her that he loves her and he isn’t being met with the same return. Faith is very hot and cold which makes Iain feel very unclear of her feelings towards him."

Drugs have no place in Iain’s life Casualty star Michael Stevenson

Iain believes he's found the love of his life in Faith... (Image credit: BBC)

How do you think Iain would feel if he were to discover Faith’s secret addiction and the lies that accompany it? "He would be mortified. Iain grew up with a mother who battled addiction but never quite recovered. It would be very scary for him to have to revisit a life he thought he’d managed to escape. Drugs have no place in Iain’s life."

This episode sounds like a turning point. Does he start to doubt the relationship? "Unfortunately he does, but he loves her so wants to make it work... Somehow."

Casualty episode Armour-Plated airs on Saturday, June 3 2023 at 8.20pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Big stories this week include Iain and Faith's rocky relationship (it looks like they're on the verge of breaking up!), an unexpected reaction from doctor Paige Allcott to paramedic Sah Brockner's good news that raises eyebrows and questions, plus two new additions to nurse Cam Micklethwaite's home life!