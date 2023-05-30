Casualty spoilers: Will Iain Dean DUMP Faith Cadogan?

Iain Dean is haunted by the past, which leads to him questioning the future...

Iain Dean is left questioning the future of his relationship with Faith Cadogan in Casualty episode Armour-Plated (BBC One, 8.20 pm, Saturday, June 3, 2023 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Cam Micklethwaite gains two unexpected lodgers, and Max Cristie’s softer side is on display…

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Iain Dean’s day from hell

On the surface Iain Dean and Faith Cadogan's romance seems picture perfect, but the cracks start showing when Iain’s rejected by Faith just as he needs her most…

Iain’s nightmare day gets underway when he’s called to a traffic accident caused by a man jumping from a bridge. As soon as he arrives on the scene with colleague Jacob Masters, Iain experiences terrifying flashbacks to the death of his ex-lover and work partner Sam Nicholls.

In 2018 Iain and Sam were involved in a horrifying crash after Iain swerved his ambulance to avoid hitting suicidal patient Mia, resulting in a fuel tanker exploding. Sam (Charlotte Salt) suffered catastrophic injuries and died in Iain’s arms.

The 2018 fuel tanker explosion that led to Sam's death. (Image credit: BBC)

This week Iain battles through his anguish to treat casualties at the scene, but is devastated when tragically one dies at the ED. Overcome with painful memories Iain suffers a frightening panic attack and Jacob (Charles Venn) finds him in tears in the bathroom.

Jacob persuades shaken Iain to open up and talk to Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) about what he’s going through. When Iain reaches out to Faith, however, she brushes him off, leaving him hurt and confused. Unknown to him, Faith’s is trying to kick her secret addiction, leaving her irritable and preoccupied!

After being fobbed off, Iain questions how invested Faith is in their relationship and tells her that they need to talk... panicked, she interprets this as code for breaking up! Will Iain dump Faith?

Iain is overwhelmed at the site of a multi-vehicle crash with echoes of the collision that killed Sam. (Image credit: BBC)

Jacob comforts Iain

Jacob Masters comes through for Iain this week, proving their friendship is rock solid, despite recent rifts.

Jacob deduces that Iain’s struggling at the scene of the crash when he notices his pal hesitating before leaving the ambulance.

As Jacob assesses the man who jumped from the bridge, he’s unaware that Iain is experiencing upsetting flashbacks to Mia’s death but can tell something’s wrong.

This is confirmed for Jacob when Iain’s furious because urgent back-up is delayed due to a shortage of ambulances. As Iain starts frantically working on the now-critical man, Jacob gives him his full support while also calming and reassuring his friend.

As soon as the new crew arrives, the trainee paramedic directs Iain to the other casualties in the multi-vehicle crash and heads to the ED with the patient.

Jacob reaches out to Iain when he finds him in great distress. (Image credit: BBC)

Later at the ED Jacob is shocked when he finds devastated Iain on the bathroom floor! In heartbreaking scenes Iain opens up about Mia and Sam’s deaths, and how he blames himself. Jacob empathises as, unknown to Iain, he and Sam became close friends prior to her death and enjoyed a fun fling. Having talked to Jacob, Iain then tries to push on with the job, but his friend stops him short and convinces him not to bottle up his feelings.

Sadly Jacob’s not to know that in encouraging Iain to talk to Faith, a new can of worms is unleashed…

Flirty friends Jacob and Sam in happier times. (Image credit: BBC)

Has Faith lost Iain?

Privately Faith Cadogan is going through the ringer as she tries to kick her secret diazepam habit and explain away the horrible side effects she’s experiencing to partner Iain.

Meanwhile, Iain can tell something isn’t quite right between them, which cracks open a world of doubt in the paramedic’s mind…

This week Iain questions why Faith’s blowing hot and cold, which leads him to realise there’s a lack of honesty in their relationship. As his feelings for the nurse deepen, so does the hurt from her rejection...

Iain feels broken when Faith rejects him in his hour of need. (Image credit: BBC)

Faith’s caught completely off-guard when Iain reveals they need to talk. Shocked, she panics and leaves manager Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) in the lurch at work — despite the fact she’s treating a vulnerable patient (more on this below).

Has Iain twigged that their relationship is built on a foundation of lies?

Meanwhile, the fear for fans is that a break-up with Iain will lead to a return to drug-use, or worse, for struggling Faith…

Donna is concerned when Faith suddenly quits her shift. (Image credit: BBC)

Sah shares good news

Eagle-eyed viewers have undoubtedly noticed that paramedic Sah Brockner doesn’t seem themselves recently. This week, however, Sah (Arin Smethurst) happily tells work partner Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) that they’ve booked time off for their top surgery.

Teddy naturally wants to celebrate (in his own inimitable style!) but his girlfriend, doctor Paige Allcott, seems unsettled by Sah’s news.

Sah realises something’s up with Paige (Shalisha James-Davis) when she rushes off. But instead of talking to Sah or Teddy about what’s troubling her, Paige turns to ex-boyfriend Rash Masum…

Teddy is delighted for Sah and plans a surprise. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week

Tom Lister, who played Emmerdale schemer Carl King in the ITV soap from 2004 until the character’s murder in 2012, guest stars in Casualty this week, as family man, Darren Priestley.

Darren puts on a jovial front when he’s involved in a multi-car road traffic accident with his wife, Mel, and two children, Emma and Oliver. But once his family have been given the okay by paramedic Iain Dean, Darren reveals he’s been severely injured in the crash. At the ED Darren’s condition deteriorates rapidly and his life hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, Mel (Polly Frame) confesses to Iain why she will have major regrets if he never recovers...

Tom Lister as Carl King in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Faith regrets losing her temper with teenager Maisie Baton when Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) reveals she’s a returning patient and lives in care. When Maisie (an affecting performance from Belfast star Olivia Flanagan) later returns to the ED badly injured, Faith apologises and aims to earn the young girl’s trust. Who has attacked Maisie?

Can Maisie trust concerned Faith? (Image credit: BBC)

We discover more about the private lives of nurses Jodie Whyte, Rida Amaan and Cameron Micklethwaite this week.

Cam (Barney Walsh) reveals that his nan is in a nursing home and that he lives in her house.

With her care bills mounting, worried Cam realises he needs a lodger, pronto. Ryan Firth (Eddie-Joe Robinson) suggests Jodie, as she’s having trouble with her landlord. And while smitten Cam is keen to spend more time with his secret crush, he crumbles when it comes to asking Jodie (Anna Chell) if she’d like to rent one of his spare rooms.

Ryan steps in and does the honours, only for excited Rida (Sarah Seggari) to think the offer extends to her too, as she’s tired of paying rent to her father. So, by the end of his shift, Cam’s gained two new housemates!

Party at Cam's? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, several of the ED medics see a different side to clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman). Will Jodie begin to soften towards her secret father?

Casualty episode Armour-Plated airs on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8.20 pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

