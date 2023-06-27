Casualty EXCLUSIVE: Nigel Harman and Anna Chell reveal a MAJOR new Max and Jodie secret!

Secrets and lies are the lifeblood of continuing drama, and with the arrival of secret father and daughter, medics Max Cristie and Jodie Whyte, on Casualty earlier this year, gripping storylines are in plentiful supply.

Max’s appointment as clinical lead in February coupled with Jodie’s introduction as a new nurse in April has viewers on tenterhooks, as the pair negotiate working together after years of bitter estrangement. Meanwhile, rumours swirl around Holby ED that they’re in a romantic relationship!

This week an explosive situation threatens to expose Max and Jodie’s secret.

Keen to know more we asked Nigel, 49, and Anna, 26, to join us on the set of Casualty in Cardiff for an exclusive cover shoot (pick up a copy of this week’s TV Times Magazine for this Casualty special), followed by a fun interview where they reveal what lies ahead for their characters…

Hello Nigel and Anna, thanks for joining us. Did you enjoy the photoshoot — and Nigel, did it take you back to your EastEnders days? Nigel Harman: “It’s been a good laugh. Hanging out with Anna is really fun! Back in my EastEnders days I’d get taken to a room with rows of clothes picked out for me and stick them on, then weeks later I’d walk into supermarkets and there I was! I remember doing shoots for TV Times then too. I look back on it fondly, it was a really good time.” Anna Chell: “This is my first photoshoot for a magazine! Doing it with Nigel was sweet, because I wasn’t on my own. We had a laugh. I’m looking forward to seeing it.”

Are you filming today? Anna: “Yes, I was in the first two scenes, and now I’m done, so I’m going to enjoy sunny Cardiff! Every time Nigel and I film, I feel straightaway there’s something for me to play off, because Jodie’s dad is in the room.” Nigel: “For Max, and me playing him, it's always more interesting when Jodie’s in the scene. This morning we filmed Max calling Jodie into resus to save a life and I’m thinking, ‘Why is he picking Jodie? Is he favouring her? Is that what she thinks?’ There’s an element that Max has met his match with Jodie!”

This is a big week for them. What can you reveal? Anna: “Jodie’s not too happy that Max has covered up her mistake at work a few weeks back. There’s also the rumours about them. It all gets too much for her and she plans to resign. Being Jodie, she decides to have her leaving party at the pub with two-for-one drinks and invites everyone…” Nigel: “...Then there’s an explosion at the pub! Max is at work when the call comes in on the red phone. He runs to the scene and enters the building to find Jodie and save her. It’s animal instinct. Max loves Jodie, he just doesn’t know how to express it.”

There are tense times ahead for Max and Jodie. (Image credit: BBC)

They haven’t been getting on up until this point, might this change things for them? Nigel: “Yes, however much they clash, when bad things happen he instinctively acts as a father and she acts as a daughter. When love takes over, it’s a powerful emotion. "He feels great guilt because he wasn’t part of her life growing up and is trying to make up for it.” Anna: “Deep down Jodie longs for Max, but has been too stubborn to accept him with open arms. He wasn’t there [during her childhood] so there are a lot of complicated and conflicted emotions going on.”

How did you create the dynamic between your characters? Nigel: [Laughing] “I did my research really well and can say that, since Anna was born, I’ve not been part of her life! We hit the ground running in terms of being relaxed when working together, didn’t we?” Anna: “Definitely! When we have scenes together, we have a laugh. I knew Jodie’s backstory involved her dad but I didn’t know that it was Nigel playing that role until we sat down for a rehearsal. [Laughing] I was hoping for Derek Thompson, who plays Charlie Fairhead!”

Talking of the legend that is Mr Fairhead… Last month, Derek confirmed he would soon be bowing out of the show… Anna: “When I started on the show every single person asked me about Charlie Fairhead! Derek is great. He’s seen the medical industry change, as well as the acting industry. I’m really glad I’ve met him, worked with him, and get to be around his energy — and his guitar playing in his dressing room!” Nigel: “I’m really grateful to work with him too. My first time on set with Derek we spent hours gassing, he’s really good value for chat! I can’t get my head around what he’s achieved; he’s not just been in Casualty for 36 years [the show debuted on 6 September 1986], he’s been really good in Casualty for 36 years, which is another level. I hope we’re a part of his [exit] storyline… or what I'm calling his celebration!”

Changing times. Derek Thompson AKA Charlie Fairhead will be last seen on screen in Casualty in 2024. (Image credit: BBC)

Everything we know about Derek Thompson's exit storyline in Casualty

Do you enjoy the medical aspect of your roles? Anna: “When we’re in resus it’s very fast paced and you get through the scenes quite rapidly. I like that the energy is so high and you can’t take your foot off the pedal because they’re trying to save lives. The medical terms can be quite hard though, especially if you learn them in the wrong way and have to relearn all the words!” Nigel: “I try to make it look like I know what I’m doing, but I don’t have a clue. I don't even know which way round to put my stethoscope — the amount of times they’ve had to call ‘Cut!’ because it was the wrong way… I’m not very good at it, but I do enjoy it. Apart from the blood spurting scenes when you never quite know where it’s going to land and suddenly you get it in your face or up your nose!”

Is it an exciting time to be on Casualty? Nigel: “It feels like a good time for the show. With new characters, there’s a new energy and the writers have really brought that to the fore; it feels fresh. Casualty’s been around for almost 37 years and part of its charm is that audiences know it. Everyone here, cast and crew, are proud of it and want people to switch on!”

Finally, can you tease what the future holds for Max and Jodie? Nigel: “When we finish our interview I’m back on set and getting some very bad news in my storyline! After the explosion, Max has news that is very serious and that he can’t tell Jodie. Just as they are finding each other another big barrier is born… We’re in the middle of filming this now.” Anna: “Yes, there’s new territory to get through. After the explosion, you see Jodie’s love for her dad. She wants to start building their relationship, but Max’s big secret makes him very distant. There is also a new love interest for Jodie — not Ryan — and her dad is not going to approve!”

Nigel assures us shocking new storylines are in the pipeline. (Image credit: BBC)

A dynamic due or divided for good? All will be revealed... (Image credit: BBC)

Catch Nigel Harman and Anna Chell Casualty's explosive, emotive and action-packed episode Burning Bridges on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 8.25 pm on BBC One. The episode will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

