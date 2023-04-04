Casualty star Amanda Henderson reveals she DIDN'T want to leave Robyn role

Casualty legend Amanda Henderson has revealed that she didn't want to leave her much-loved role of Robyn Miller following the devastating death of her character last month.

Casualty nurse Robyn died after being involved in a horrific car accident that left her with fatal internal injuries in Casualty episode The Straw.

Despite everyone's desperate efforts to save her life, Robyn tragically passed away on the operating table.

Amanda, who played the fan-favourite for ten years, confessed that she didn't have a say in the producer's decision to kill her off but understood the reason why she had to go.

She told The Double L Show (opens in new tab): "No. It was very much their decision for me to leave. Their reasoning was that they needed a character who was really well-loved to go to kick off the nurses' strike and all of Jacob's story now, which I can't tell you about as I don't know any more."

Casualty nurse Robyn was killed in a tragic accident. (Image credit: BBC)

She added: "It wasn't my decision to leave, it was their decision. For a long time, I thought maybe it was something I'd done. I was thinking, 'Does somebody hate me, is that why?'

"I can now understand and see why it was Robyn that had to go. Ten years on a show is a really long time, and I am excited to see what else is out there."

As the staff blamed senior nurse manager Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) for Robyn's death, there was a shocking turn of events as a mass exodus of nurses — including Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) and David all handed in their badges and quit.

Since then, Jacob was forced to confront his guilt and grief over Robyn’s death while he treated vulnerable patient Clark (In the Long Run and The Crown star Jude Akuwudike), who claimed to have a message for Jacob from beyond the grave, insisting someone from the other side wished to talk to him.

Believing Clark meant Robyn, Jacob refused to listen until later in the shift. However, he was left stunned when Clark told him his deceased mother Omo wanted to contact him.

Shortly afterwards Jacob resigned from his position at the ED and left Holby Hospital.

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One.