Casualty EXCLUSIVE: Anna Chell on Jodie Whyte's ‘terrifying’ abduction ordeal

Casualty nurse Jodie was injured when the bomb exploded in the ED. This week she faces a new nightmare...

Casualty fans are excited for a new episode of the medical drama, following the show being off air last week for Eurovision 2023 — and they won’t be disappointed when the series returns to its Saturday night spot this weekend with a chilling new chapter

Casualty exclusive (warning spoilers...!)

In Casualty episode Believe Me, Jodie Whyte falls prey to a ruthless predator on what should be a fun girls’ night out with best friend and fellow nurse Rida Amaan.

Airing on BBC One at 8.25 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023 (See our TV Guide for listings) Believe Me opens with Jodie alone at a local club where she is targeted by a rowdy group of guys with an aggressive ringleader.

While queuing to get into the venue the shady main guy in the group pushes into Jodie and once inside the club, out of nowhere, the same man hands her a drink which she hasn’t seen being poured.

Thinking quickly and on high alert, Jodie spills the drink over the man and tells him to get lost, but is left shaken by his sinister behaviour. So it’s with great relief that she gets chatting with polite and socially awkward stranger Noah Davis.

“Jodie and Rida have planned to go out, Jodie heads to the club first and Rida (Sarah Seggari) should be meeting her there when her shift has finished.

"Unfortunately, due to a busy ED, Rida gets held up,” explains Anna Chell exclusively to What to Watch.

“Jodie grabs herself a drink and meets Noah at the bar, he’s seemingly lovely, so she has a couple of drinks with him.”

Jodie thinks quickly when she's targeted by an angry stranger at the club. (Image credit: BBC)

Jodie lets her guard down a little, but is still wary, although the pair get along like a house on fire, swapping stories about her job and how he’s been stood up by an internet date. But, as Jodie gets up to go to the toilet, she suddenly feels disoriented and immediately realises that she has been spiked.

At first, Jodie thinks it’s the lad from earlier, but when Noah (James Arden) sinisterly tells her he’s taking her home, she knows she’s in danger…

“Jodie is terrified,” reveals Anna, 26, who made her on-screen debut in Casualty episode Welcome to the Warzone in April 2023.

“Self-preservation kicks in and she manages to navigate her emotions and swirling head, but it all gets too much whilst hiding in the toilet, as Noah isn’t giving up that easily…”

While in a cubicle Jodie attempts to text Rida, but her message fails to send. Moments later Noah tracks her down to the bathroom and hammers on the door, insisting she comes out and that he’s going to look after her. Thankfully, he’s kicked out by a staff member for being in the ladies, buying Jodie a tiny window of time.

With the mystery drug kicking in petrified Jodie makes her escape, stumbling out of the club while Noah argues with club security about needing to find his girlfriend.

Once outside, it looks like Jodie, who can barely stand now, has managed to give Noah the slip, only for him to catch up with her, drag her away, and bundle her into a car.

“She tries to take herself off away from Noah, however, he finds her and guides her to his car,” says Anna, who provides a terrifying teaser about what happens next…

“Jodie manages to send Rida her location and fights like the trooper she is, but how long will that last until Noah takes over? She’s in a very vulnerable position… will Rida get there in time to save Jodie?”

Jodie ends up in Holby ED after her nightmare ordeal. (Image credit: BBC)

What To Watch can reveal that Jodie does eventually end up being admitted to Holby ED in a distressing condition and is secretly treated by Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) and Rida...

Tune into Casualty episode Believe Me on BBC One on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8.25 pm. The episode will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Want to know more — check out our full spoilers for Casualty episode Believe Me

NEW Trailer— a terrifying mini trailer has been released for this episode by BBC Casualty's official account.