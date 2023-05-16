Casualty spoilers: Jodie Whyte is drugged and kidnapped!

Jodie Whyte is attacked on a night out in Casualty episode Believe Me.

Jodie Whyte is targeted by a ruthless predator on a night out in Casualty episode Believe Me (BBC One, 8.25pm, Saturday, May 20, 2023 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Meanwhile, at the ED, an unsettling visit from the police pushes Faith Cadogan to the edge, and Teddy Gowan has a messy love life dilemma, that could leave him sitting alone at a table for one!

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Jodie Whyte in danger!

When we last saw her, Jodie Whyte was caught up in a deadly bomb situation...

This week the fearless nurse is forced to fight tooth and nail for her life, after a night out takes a terrifying turn.

The chilling events unfold while Jodie waits for fellow nurse Rida Amaan alone in a local club. They’ve planned a girls’ night out, but Rida (Sarah Seggari) has been delayed at work.

While there Jodie (Anna Chell) is on edge as she’s targeted by a rowdy group of guys, whose aggressive ringleader tries to give her a drink. So she’s greatly relieved when she’s befriended by polite stranger, Noah Davies, who claims he’s been stood up and instantly puts her at ease.

Jodie is targeted by a pushy punter at the club. (Image credit: BBC)

Nightmare night out

Jodie agrees to have a drink with him, but when she suddenly feels disorientated she realises she has been spiked. Her first thought is that it must have been the loutish lad from earlier, but when Noah (James Arden) menacingly tells her she’s coming home with him, the terrible truth hits her.

Frightened, confused and desperate to get away, Jodie stumbles towards the bathroom seeking refuge, but it isn’t long before Noah follows her...

Jodie, however, is given a small moment of reprieve when the staff kick him out for being in the ladies’ toilets. Now knowing for certain that she’s in grave danger and that time is of the essence, Jodie summons all her strength and manages to leave the club — only for Noah to catch up with her outside and bundle her into his car.

Slipping in and out of consciousness, Jodie fights to escape, but Noah is a ruthless and relentless predator.

Can Jodie flee her evil attacker?

Later at Holby ED Jodie comes to terms with her nightmare ordeal. (Image credit: BBC)

Faith unnerved

Faith Cadogan receives bad news this week when a police officer pays her a visit at the ED. Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) is simultaneously unsettled and simmering with rage when PC Shah (Bhawna Bhawsar) informs her that the CPS have decided not to take action against her attacker Angus (Jack Ashton) due to lack of evidence.

Upset, Faith reaches for her pills, but is unable to take them due to interruptions, which cause her to snap at shy nurse Cameron Micklethwaite. Later, after she manages to get her drugs, Faith couldn’t be kinder or more helpful, leaving Cam questioning her Jekyll and Hyde behaviour.

Paramedic Iain Dean is also left confused when Faith can’t seem to get away from him quick enough after he suggests a holiday in Paris with her children.

With pressure piling on from all sides, will Faith be pushed to the brink?

Losing Faith. Will a visit from the police push her over the edge? (Image credit: BBC)

Teddy’s love dilemma

Paramedic Teddy Gowan and doctor Paige Allcott have an undeniable spark.

This week, in an attempt to finally gather his courage and ask her out, Teddy confides in pal Sah Brockner about potentially changing his dynamic with Paige.

Teddy is concerned that if his feelings aren’t reciprocated, his friendship with Paige could be ruined. Given his doubts, Sah (Arin Smethurst) advises Teddy (Milo Clarke) to set his sights on canteen worker Zoe instead, as she clearly has a crush on him — something Teddy has failed to notice!

Taking Sah's words to heart, Teddy asks Zoe out to dinner, but is later left in a right old state when Paige (Shalisha James-Davis) suddenly asks him out — to the exact same restaurant on the exact same day!

Finding himself in an accidental love triangle, what will Teddy do next?

Truly, Madly, Deeply and Double-booked, Teddy has some explaining to do... (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week

Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) is frustrated when manager Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) piles more and more work on her, long after her shift has finished. Unaware of the danger Jodie’s in, will Rida make it to her friend before it’s too late?

Donna cracks the whip, but is she secretly struggling? (Image credit: BBC)

Cam Micklethwaite is confused by Faith Cadogan’s changeable behaviour as he works alongside her. Will Cam (Barney Walsh) realise what those closest to Faith have missed?

Razed and confused. Cam is stunned when Faith snaps at him in front of their patient. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Ryan Firth is desperate to impress clinical lead Max Cristie. Max, however, can barely stand to be in the same room as Ryan, after the previous week’s explosive storyline.

When Max (Nigel Harman) pushes Ryan (Eddie-Joe Roninson) too far, the disgruntled junior nurse decides to spill a secret, which could have consequences for his superiors’ career and reputation!

Rude health. Angry Max isn't giving Ryan an inch... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) turns to boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) for relationship advice after Faith blows hot and cold on him... Can Jan shed some light on his plight?

Iain's not sure whether he's coming or going with Faith. (Image credit: BBC)

And finally, Jodie is eventually admitted to the ED after her horrifying ordeal... She's treated by Faith and Rida, who watch over the vulnerable nurse while trying to keep her presence in the ED as a patient secret from their co-workers.

Concerned and scared, Rida stands guard over Jodie in the ED. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty episode Believe Me airs on Saturday, May 20 2023 at 8.25pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Our complete roundup of every episode of Casualty in 2023