Casualty fans 'heartbroken' after SHOCK exit confirmed
Casualty viewers are coming to terms with one of their favourite characters leaving the show
Casualty viewers have been left devastated by one of their favourite characters leaving the show.
Actor Nigel Harman who plays Dr Max Christie in Casualty has confirmed that he won't be returning to the show after his stint on Strictly Come Dancing.
The former EastEnders actor will soon be competing in the BBC show to win the Glitterball Trophy.
The actor told the Daily Star, “My time on Casualty is done for the time being.
"I’m on screen until February and there are no plans for me to come back at the moment.”
The actor will be sorely missed, with fans taking to social media to express their disappointment that he'll be leaving the BBC show.
A source told the Daily Star, “Nigel is so popular – getting him on board was such a coup.
“A lot of viewers have been tuning in just to see him. This news will be heartbreaking for a lot of viewers.“
Viewers of the show have certainly echoed this, saying how much they'll miss seeing Nigel on screens.
One fan wrote, 'DS article has confirmed it for me now, so I concede Max has been my favourite character of Nigel's since he left EastEnders.
'It's a sad day but I look forward to the rest of the exciting storyline for him.'
While another wrote, 'Nooo please say this isn’t true.'
While another fan of the actor wrote, 'Nigel Harman's exit makes no sense. Understand actors like new challenges but one year is nothing, barely touched the surface of possibilities for Max.'
While other Casualty fans wrote about a theory on Max's replacement, 'Hang on, Stevie said last night she hopes to see that SHO in the future. Is that a hint to who's replacing Max?'
What's next for Max, and how will his exit plot play out? Tune in next week to find out more.
Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.
To see which Casualty episodes are coming up next, take a look at our TV Guide for the most up-to-date listings.
