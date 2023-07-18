Casualty’s Summer 2023 trailer reveals twisted lies and a shock romance. But will there be more deaths and departures?

The new Casualty trailer reveals something is brewing between Donna and Max!

Casualty’s Summer 2023 trailer has landed — and there are BIG surprises in store!

The long-running BBC One medical drama has released an exciting Summer trailer on their Twitter page , giving viewers a glimpse into gripping new storylines on the way.

After watching (and, let’s be honest, re-watching repeatedly) here’s how What To Watch predicts the future is looking for our favourite Casualty characters…

Casualty trailer spells disaster for Donna

Jaye Jacobs is deservedly front and centre of a dramatic upcoming storyline that sees her character Donna Jackson as we’ve never seen her before.

Regular readers already know that this week Donna is going to cause a catastrophic car crash after falling asleep at the wheel. But, as if that wasn’t shocking enough, according to the trailer, the fallout from this will have us collectively picking our jaws up from the floor!

In the trailer an unidentified man asks Donna: "Are you afraid your mates are going to find out what you did?"

Oh Donna, what tangled web are you weaving — and why?!

Rough times and romance are in the works for Donna. (Image credit: BBC)

Fling or the real thing?

The trailer confirms that we will see clinical lead Max (Nigel Harman) back at work after his near-death experience in Burning Bridges , but all is not well…

Speaking to WTW recently Nigel Harman revealed that the enigmatic doctor is sitting on a new secret .

In the trailer we see Max saying to Donna: "There's maybe only one reason you'd do that... Guilt."

Then we see Donna plant a passionate kiss on himself! He immediately rejects her asking: "What are you doing?"

But, it looks like, amid all their personal turmoil, the ED’s clinical lead and nurse manager turn to each other, as in a later scene they're having a moment of passion... In the ED, of course!

Which begs the question... Are Max and Donna on course to become the ED’s new power couple? Or could this be a fling between two people in a mutual moment of need? Either way, there may be repercussions, which could change the dynamic of the ED hierarchy in the future…

Max is keeping secrets... (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan knows best?

Staying with Max...

Senior consultant Dylan Keogh, who has been filling in while Max recovers from his injuries, will no doubt be keeping a close eye on his colleague and former university friend.

Having treated Max after the pub explosion that nearly killed him, Dylan (William Beck) noted a scar on the injured medic’s abdomen. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted it too!

In the trailer we see Dylan asking Max: "It's happening again, isn't it?" This is followed by a scene with Max, alone, collapsing and convulsing.

Dylan has always had a detective side to him so hopefully it isn’t too long before he reveals what ails Max… Not least because we're impatient to know more!

Is Dylan the man who knows too much? (Image credit: BBC)

Jodie in the dark

Having recently reconciled, Max and his daughter, trainee nurse Jodie Whyte, should be enjoying getting to know each other after years of estrangement.

But this is Holby-land, and no one is allowed to be happy there for too long!

How far is Max willing to go to keep his new secret from Jodie (Anna Chell)?

And, in not being honest, is he in danger of ruining his second chance and losing her for good?

While not overtly addressed in the new trailer, speaking to us Anna revealed: “After the explosion you see Jodie’s love and her need to make sure her dad is okay, which is nice. She thinks ‘Okay, now we can start building our relationship’. But Max is very distant due to his big secret and she doesn’t know what’s happening.”

The tantalising new trailer has raised another issue though — how will Jodie feel if she finds out her dad hooking up with her boss!?

Max and Jodie's father and daughter reunion looks doomed... (Image credit: BBC)

Faith’s downward spiral

Oh Faith! Where do we begin? Viewers have known for months about Faith Cadogan’s escalating addiction, and now her loved-up fella, Iain Dean does too.

In this weekend's episode viewers will see Iain (Michael Stevenson) determined to help Faith get clean. But the trailer swerves this storyline in favour of a shock new twist which see ED consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) discovering Faith's pills in her locker!

Clearly Stevie starts asking questions.

In a bid to keep a lid on her secret, Faith tells her pal a shocking porky pie to keep Stevie at bay and lies that she has cancer. But, as we’ve seen since she joined the ED, Stevie is no dozer. It appears she senses something is seriously wrong, dons her metaphorical deerstalker, and goes hunting for answers…

Towards the end of the new trailer Faith begs Stevie to protect her secret saying: "Please, I'll do anything you want."

It looks like this is going to be one hell of a toboggan ride.

Faith takes double helpings of desperate measures! (Image credit: BBC)

Death and departure of MORE Holby favourites?

The bodycount of departing Casualty regulars has been astronomical in 2023. Doctor Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) left to spend time with his son, Bodhi. And nurses Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi), David Hide (Jason Durr) and Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) all resigned in the wake of Robyn Miller’s (Amanda Henderson) tragic death. Okay so Jacob returned as a trainee paramedic (see below for more on him) but there’s still been a massive turnover on show, which makes us suspicious there will be more exits!

Adding fuel to this fire is the trailer’s nod to the predicament of Jan Jenning and her ex-husband Gethin West.

In the new trailer it seems paramedic boss, Jan (Di Botcher) has a tough decision to make. Having already risked her relationship, career and freedom to help Gethin (Bob Pugh) die on his own terms last month, what’s next in this heartbreaking storyline?

The trailer sees Gethin telling Jan: "I don't want you risking everything for this." Undoubtedly this will be a powerful storyline and in good hands with Botcher and Pugh.

Jan is in for a difficult time. (Image credit: BBC)

Another shocking development coming up sees junior nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) as a patient in the ED. The loveable, hardworking medic is covered in cuts and being comforted by bessie Jodie.

We have so many questions, and just as many theories...

What's happened to Rida? Cor, Casualty, you don't half know how to keep us guessing! (Image credit: BBC)

And last, but certainly not least, pals and paramedics Iain and Jacob’s lives are on the line. We haven’t had many scenes with the dynamic duo in recent episodes, but in the trailer they attend a call-out to a dangerous situation, where there's a sudden fireball and Jacob screams 'Iain' in desperation. It doesn’t look good for the two maverick medics.



Gulp! Casualty, what are you doing to us?

If anyone wants us, we'll be right over here starting a petition to protect Iain and Jacob... (Image credit: BBC)

Watch the new Casualty Summer 2023 trailer in full here

A new chapter. #DrivingForce Begins Saturday 8:25pm on @BBCOne #Casualty pic.twitter.com/VPDncA3OHoJuly 18, 2023 See more