Casualty sends fans WILD with celeb-packed flashback to celebrate huge milestone

Casualty has sent fans into a frenzy today as the medical drama celebrated being on our screens for 37 years with a nostalgic look back at earlier episodes.

Fans were not only treated to some special artwork on the show's Instagram page, showcasing some of the most iconic characters of past and present, but a second post for the programme's anniversary revealed clips from the Casualty archives.

But while fans enjoyed watching the old clips of some very famous faces, many were surprised to see that former EastEnders legend Danny Dyer had once played a paramedic on the show, Jodie Comer had played a troubled teen, David Walliams played a concerned parent, while Martin Freeman and Kate Winslet had also starred early in their careers.

Fans commented on the post sharing their surprise at seeing so many A-listers in the much-loved show...

One viewer said: "I've been watching this for years and didn’t know Danny Dyer was a paramedic!" while another added: "I didn’t even know most of these people were in Casualty!"

Other fans were also surprised. One said: "I didn't know David and Kate were in Casualty!" while another viewer simply said: "Kate Winslet??!? Wow wow wow!"

You can watch the very special montage of all the familiar faces below...

Casualty fans were also thrilled to see some of their favourite characters from past and present in a special anniversary post... with lots of fans saying they have been watching the show since it started and that they never miss an episode.

And the drama never stops, because this weekend's episode (Casualty episode Hard Pill — BBC One, 8.10pm, Saturday, September 9, 2023) will see Faith Cadogan spiral out of control after she recently almost killed two patients.

Now she’s being investigated and in danger of losing everything, but instead of facing her problems, Faith is ignoring calls from HR while her eldest daughter Natalia still thinks her mum has cancer.

But as Faith’s disgusted friend Stevie Nash ignores her calls how long will it be before the true extent of her secrets and lies is revealed?

Happy birthday, Casualty. Here's to the next 37 years!

Casualty episode Hard Pill airs on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 8.10pm on BBC One and will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.