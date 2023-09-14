Casualty EXCLUSIVE: Is Donna Jackson’s BAD romance with Max Cristie coming to an abrupt end?

Casualty's Donna Jackson in the dock - is her life about to abruptly change?

Casualty EXCLUSIVE with Jaye Jacobs AKA clinical nurse manager Donna Jackson...

There has been no shortage of drama since Donna Jackson joined Casualty as Holby ED’s clinical nurse manager in April.

Jaye Jacobs reprised her role as the former Holby City favourite after the shock death of Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) and a mass exodus of staff.

On her arrival Donna was accompanied by new nurses — Cameron Mickelthwaite (Breaking Dad’s Barney Walsh), Ryan Firth (Emmerdale’s Eddie-Joe Robinson), Jodie Whyte (The Bay’s Anna Chell) and Rida Amaan (I Hate Suzie’s Sarah Seggari) — and there hasn't been a dull moment.

The young pretenders — Sarah, Eddie-Joe, Anna and Barney as Rida, Ryan, Jodie and Cam. (Image credit: BBC)

Now, five months down the line, Donna is facing (or, should that be ‘ignoring’?!) one of the toughest chapters of her life, as she awaits sentencing for dangerous driving in the first part of a Casualty double-bill this weekend.

Donna Jackson's deadly crash spoilers

*Casualty spoilers beyond this point*

So far, the nurse manager has been in denial about what will happen to her daughters, Mia Barron (Briana Shann, I, Daniel Blake, Doctor Who, Holby City) and Amber Baptiste (Mia Streeks, Out of Her Mind ), if she is convicted. Instead, she’s been spending her time hooking up with maverick medic Max Cristie, while ignoring the attentions of lovelorn consultant Dylan Keogh (William Beck).

Nigel Harman and Jaye Jacobs have been sizzling on screen as passionate Max and Donna. (Image credit: BBC)

While Donna is determined to keep up appearances at home and work, there are several serious outcomes lying in wait for her — if she is sent to prison, her daughters will have to fend for themselves for the foreseeable.

If she’s acquitted, there are still questions to answer at Holby ED, if she keeps her job… and then there’s the accidental love triangle she’s found herself in, which is getting messier by the minute!

Some things can't be unseen. Last week in Casualty Dylan Keogh saw more than he bargained for when Donna and Max failed to lock Max's office! (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking to What To Watch about this storyline Jaye Jacobs said: “Donna’s doing what I’m so good at sometimes — completely burying her feelings. It’s understandable because who would want to face that? She has always struggled with responsibility so she has been masking her denial with a seemingly positive attitude.”

In this Saturday’s tense outing to Holby-land Donna is finally forced to face reality when her daughters blow up at her for not thinking of their future. Car crash victim Ashley Morgan (Connor Curran, Two Doors Down, Dodger) also gives the self-deceiving medic a dose of hard truths about the accident, which has left him looking after his deathly ill mother, Kerry (Keira Lucchesi, Outlander, The Nest, River City).

Speaking about the dramatic court case scenes where Donna learns her fate, Jaye told us: “Filming was interesting as there were real barristers on set. I have an insatiable appetite to learn so I asked as many questions as I could! It was fascinating, and always nice to get out of the hospital.”

While the outcome of the case is top secret, the worry for fans is that Donna will be out of the hospital for a LOT longer if the judge sends her down.

If not, will either Dylan Keogh or Max Cristie be waiting with open arms — and will she care?

One thing is for sure, as the judge (played by Olwen Medi who, incidentally, played another Holby government official in Casualty in not too distant past) delivers her verdict, the tension is almost tangible!

Time's ticking... Donna faces the music in court, while Mia looks on helplessly... (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking about Donna’s fling with Max and rejection of Dylan, Jaye teases: “It's a classic 'what’s good for you vs escapism'. Donna’s never been very good at that choice. Dylan is a brilliant and loyal friend, Max is… well, Max!”

An intriguing element to Donna’s return to our screens has been the chance for viewers to enjoy the busy single mum’s domestic life with Mia and Amber.

Holby City fans will recognise Briana Shann, who plays Mia, as she also portrayed Donna’s daughter in Holby City from 2017 until 2021. Something which has led to a lovely reunion between Jaye and the young actor…

“It was amazing to have Briana turn up in Cardiff [where Casualty is filmed]. She’s a wonderful face from another life,” says Jaye. “It's funny, I always feel very protective of people who play family. Brianna’s up to some amazing things personally and you know you have no right to feel proud (you've had absolutely no input into the amazing person they've become) but you have to fight the feeling anyway!”

Donna, Mia and Amber’s fate is revealed in Casualty episode Too Much Too Young (BBC One, 8.20pm, Saturday 16 September 2023 — See our TV Guide for listings). It’s followed by Switzerland at 9.10pm. Both episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

