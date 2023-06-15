How to watch Outlander season 7 online: stream the fantasy historical drama

The first half of Outlander season 7 is upon us, letting fans of the historical fantasy drama catch back up with the Fraser family in the midst of the American Revolution, as well as other family members in the modern age.

Outlander season 7's first half debuts on Friday, June 16, with eight episodes landing over as many weeks... before the season takes a break until 2024, when the second half of the season arrives.

While this might be annoying for Outlander fans who want to know how the story continues, an eigth and final season of the show has been confirmed, as well as a prequel called Outlander: Blood of My Blood, so good things come to those to wait.

If you're a fan of the show, here's how to watch Outlander season 7 where you are.

How to watch Outlander season 7 in the US

In the US, you can watch Outlander season 7 using the Starz streaming service, which is also where previous seasons are (although five are also on Netflix).

Starz costs $8.99 per month or $74.99 annually, however there's currently a deal running which lets you sign up for just $5 per month for your first three months, and you can find that here. Three months will more than cover you for Outlander season 7.

Starz is also a premium cable channel available through traditional pay-TV subscriptions and live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Episodes land on the service weekly from Friday, June 16, until Friday, August 4.

How to watch Outlander season 7 in the UK

You can watch Outlander's seventh season using streaming service Lionsgate Plus, which used to be called Starzplay, and is where previous seasons live. Episodes release at the same time as in the US: that's starting Friday, June 16, then weekly for eight weeks. Lionsgate Plus costs £5.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

A convenient way to watch for Amazon Prime subscribers is via the Prime Video channel, which also costs £5.99 monthly (and has a separate free trial) and lets you see Lionsgate Plus' videos amongst all your others on Prime Video. You can find the Lionsgate Plus Prime Video channel here.

How to watch Outlander season 7 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Outlander season 7, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Outlander season 7 or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.