Casualty spoilers: Iain Dean risks his life TWICE!

Iain Dean ends up in hospital when he risks his life to save a stranger.

Iain Dean risks his life TWICE in Casualty episode ‘Now, I Can Breathe’ (BBC1, 8.35pm, Saturday 12 March 2022 — see our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Robyn Miller decides to take a stand…

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Iain Dean dives into danger

Iain Dean is in danger of ruining his relationship — if he doesn't lose his life first...

The high octane events kick off while Iain (Michael Stevenson) and girlfriend Chrissie Danes (Lauren Crace) are enjoying a romantic country walk together and see someone drowning.

Iain, without a thought for his safety, dives into the freezing river and rescues a man, who’s been tied up and left to die in notoriously treacherous waters…

At the ED police officer Ffion Morgan (Stirling Gallacher) reveals the man, who is called Keidi, is suffering from horrific injuries - some of them historic. Iain and Chrissie are shocked as Ffion goes on to explain why she strongly suspects Keidi (The Capture star Florian Rafuna) is the victim of modern slavery…

Iain is moved to help Keidi. While equally concerned Chrissie, who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, cautions that they should leave this to the professionals…

Iain and Keidi struggle in dangerous waters. (Image credit: BBC)

Iain’s second brush with death

Even so, Iain can’t stand back and do nothing.

The plucky paramedic gains traumatised Keidi’s trust, and persuades him to speak to the authorities. But before Keidi gets a chance to talk to the police, a menacing stranger turns up and threatens Keidi’s sister!

Iain spots the exchange and impulsively chases the man outside. Chrissie is terrified as she witnesses Iain run after an unknown assailant - but there’s worse to come...

When Iain catches up with his quarry, the man pulls a knife and slashes Iain’s arm, before making a hasty getaway.

Lucky escape. Iain suffers a flesh wound when a knife is pulled on him. (Image credit: BBC)

Broken promises?

Back in the hospital, Keidi explains to Iain that his sister, Elvira, is also in slavery and that her life is in danger. Moved, Iain vows to find Elvira.

Later, a shaken Chrissie opens up to Iain and asks him to promise not to get involved. Knowing the effect that his daredevil behaviour has on Chrissie, what will Iain decide?

After two brushes with death, will Iain learn to put his love life first? (Image credit: BBC)

Robyn Miller on a mission

This week Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) attends the funeral of Kendra, who died in the ED recently.

Determined that the young girl's death shouldn’t be in vain, Robyn desperately attempts to contact the local authorities about the dangerously high air pollution levels in Holby that contributed to Kendra’s death.

Frustrated after making countless calls and leaving numerous messages, however, Robyn begins to lose heart and doubt her ability to change anything - until receptionist Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell) comes up with a plan…

He does some digging and discovers Councillor Miller (Olwen Medi) from the Environmental Health Committee has a meeting in Holby Hospital later that day.

Will Robyn find the courage to confront her?

Will Robyn put her trust in Paul? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week…

Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) sticks up for Anya (Hawke Wood), a young woman who wants to donate part of her liver to her friend Mersana (Gemma Barnett). The problem is Anya’s father Nigel (Emmerdale star Dale Meeks) is dead set against it.

Will Anya stand up to her protective dad?

Elsewhere, paramedic Teddy Gowan’s (Milo Clarke) health continues to cause him concern. He reaches out to Paul and orders more herbal remedies…

Also this week, Dylan Keogh (William Beck) and Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) make for an impressive team as they work closely to treat dangerously ill Keidi. Together, can they save him?

Faith and Dylan are a tight knit team, as they treat Keidi. (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday, March 12 2022 at 8.35 pm on BBC One. It is available on iPlayer after transmission.