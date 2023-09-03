Casualty fans STUNNED after EastEnders star makes a surprise cameo

Casualty fans spotted a familiar face making their acting debut in last night's episode, with a former EastEnders star joining the ranks at Holby City Hospital in the BBC1 show.

In this Saturday’s episode of Casualty (which aired Saturday 2nd September 2023) actress Anna Acton appeared on the show, with fans recognising her as policewoman Emma Summerhayes of EastEnders fame. She played DCI Summerhayes between 2014 and 2015.

Anna Acton as Piper (Image credit: BBC )

In Casualty we saw Anna take on the role of pregnant Piper, a mum-to-be left battered and bruised after a break-in.

Fans were delighted to see Anna back on screens, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts on the actress.

'That's DCI Summerhayes EastEnders fans,' wrote one fan.

While another said, 'was trying to work out where i’ve seen her before so thank you.'

And a third replied, 'She's on a beauty advert too, sweeps everything into a basket. Beauty products.'

To which the fan replied, 'omg yeahhh! “that’s number 7!”'

That's DCI Summerhayes EastEnders fans 👀 #CasualtySeptember 2, 2023 See more

While another Casualty fan wrote, 'Omg its Emma SummerHayes from Eastenders.'

Omg its Emma SummerHayes from Eastenders #casualtySeptember 2, 2023 See more

And she's not the only actor in the family that's been making surprise soap appearances, with her husband recently appearing in Coronation Street.

As another fan pointed out, 'Anna Acton on #Casualty she’s been in #EE #Eastenders her real life husband was #Recently in #Corrie.'

Anna Acton on #Casualty she’s been in #EE #Eastenders her real life husband was #Recently in #CorrieSeptember 2, 2023 See more

In previous roles, we've seen Anna playing a drug referral worker on The Bill, as well as appearing in CBeebies show Topsy and Tim.

It's great to see Anna back on screens! But you'll have to tune into Casualty next week to see who's next in store for Piper.

Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

To see which Casualty episodes are coming up next, take a look at our TV Guide for the most up-to-date listings.