Casualty's Amanda Henderson flooded with co-star tributes following Robyn Miller's devastating death

Casualty star Amanda Henderson was flooded with praise from her co-stars.

Casualty star Amanda Henderson was swamped with tributes from her co-stars following the devastating death of her character, nurse Robyn Miller.

Much-loved Casualty nurse Robyn died after being involved in a horrific car accident that left her with fatal internal injuries in Casualty episode The Straw.

The nurse's life hung in the balance as the fire department was forced to cut Robyn from her crushed car. But there was a lengthy wait in getting her to the ED due to a shortage of available ambulances.

By the time the paramedics arrived at the scene, Robyn was unresponsive and they rushed her to the emergency department where they discovered that she was suffering from major hemorrhaging.

Everyone was in disbelief as she fought for her life until skilled surgeon Dr Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) arrived from Holby City's Keller Ward and rushed her for urgent surgery.

Casualty fan-favourite nurse Robyn Miller tragically passed away after a car accident (Image credit: BBC)

While Robyn's life-threatening injuries continued to worsen, there were no theatres available to perform the emergency surgery.

When one became free, there was no surgical team, but David Hide (Jason Durr), Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) and Dylan Keogh (William Beck) were all on-hand to assist Sacha to help save Robyn's life.

Despite their desperate efforts, Robyn tragically passed away on the operating table.

In a shocking turn of events as nurses Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) and David all handed in their badges and resigned.

Robyn's sudden death rocked the whole of the Casualty community, while tributes from Amanda's co-workers poured in on social media after the heartbreaking episode.

George Rainsford, who left the role of Ethan Hardy after nine years earlier this year, shared a video of him dancing in front of his co-stars Amanda, Shaheen and Jason, with the caption: "Just worked out we did nearly 1000 episodes between us. End of an era #Casualty."

Just worked out we did nearly a 1000 episodes between us. End of an era 😢#Casualty https://t.co/TlSQaEigwiMarch 20, 2023 See more

Charles Venn, who is currently ED enemy number one Jacob Masters in Casualty, also posted a montage of photos with his co-stars as he said: "My heart bleeds for such a loss to the show!! Please join me in applauding these beautiful people @jasedurr @shaheenofficial @Amandahendrson."

My heart bleeds for such a loss to the show!!Please join me in applauding these beautiful people🎥❤️❤️❤️@jasedurr @shaheenofficial @Amandahendrson pic.twitter.com/hZutQFgqwNMarch 18, 2023 See more

Casualty star Elinor Lawless, who plays Stevie Nash, also praised her colleague Amanda by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos, with the touching message: "Not colleagues. But Friends. My dear dear friends-then and always. I shall miss our spontaneous duets and the way Shaheen would steadfastly refuse to join in. I miss the smell of peroxide and the sound of close harmonies."

Not colleagues. But Friends. My dear dear friends-then and always. @Amandahendrson I shall miss our spontaneous duets and the way @shaheenofficial would steadfastly refuse to join in. I miss the smell of peroxide and the sound of close harmonies. pic.twitter.com/iqhFGySAqjMarch 19, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, Coronation Street star Jude Riordan (Weatherfield's Sam Blakeman), whose dad Paul directed the episode also sent a special message...

Everyone who's watched tonight's #casualty @paul_rio 👏 and team ⭐ pic.twitter.com/OaRLVjbsKjMarch 18, 2023 See more

Other cast members also shared their love for the show...

Thanks for the love regards last night’s episode @bbccasualty @jasedurr#casualty #hospital #hobly #holbyed #holbycity #bbccasualty #bbcdrama #paulpegg #robynmiller #tvdrama #hospitaldrama #nhs #accidentandemergency #jasondurr #nigelharman #charlesvenn #amandahenderson pic.twitter.com/9tSunViqOvMarch 19, 2023 See more

10 years of you Robyn! It's been a pleasure xxhttps://t.co/QhNc1VNSRjMarch 18, 2023 See more

Phenomenal episode of @BBCCasualty last night. So gutted to see such brilliant characters go! Smashed it out of the park @jasedurr @Amandahendrson @shaheenofficial @paul_rio ❤️March 19, 2023 See more

The next episode of Casualty will air on Saturday, March 25 on BBC One at 9.25pm, when Jacob Masters takes drastic action after Robyn’s death.