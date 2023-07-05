Casualty to air very special episode with a never-seen-before TWIST

Casualty will air a very special episode later this month in a format the show has never seen before.

The standalone episode will mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS, highlighting the extraordinary teamwork and collaboration that goes on across the medical services every day to save lives.

Casualty has become the world’s longest-running primetime medical drama since coming to our screens in 1986, but despite so many years on the BBC, this episode is set to see the show take on an entirely different format.

In a very special twist, and for the first time in Casualty’s history, the episode will feature commentary from real-life medical professionals.

Real-life NHS professionals will appear in the episode alongside familiar Casualty characters. (Image credit: BBC)

A BBC statement revealed details of the episode, which is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, July 15...

"The episode focuses on the story of Amartya, a motorbike rider who has been involved in a devastating collision with life-threatening injuries, and showcases the extraordinary efforts made across the length and breadth of the emergency medical services to save him; from ambulance call handlers, to nurses, paramedics, doctors, HEMS teams, surgeons, and beyond."

Alongside action from Casualty’s well-known characters in the ED, viewers will also see commentary from real-life medical professionals talking about the teamwork, collaboration and investment that is involved every single day to care for each individual patient.

The special episode will see all the usual Casualty faces alongside real-life medical professionals. (Image credit: BBC)

Jon Sen, Executive Producer of Casualty says: “To mark the 75th anniversary we wanted to shine a light on the awe-inspiring work of the doctors, nurses and paramedics who work in the NHS.

"The episode tells a powerful story that dramatises the skill and immense teamwork that goes into helping one patient, Amartya, as he fights for his life. We were thrilled when real medical professionals agreed to be interviewed to offer insight into the highs and lows of dealing with these cases on a daily basis.

"In this one-off episode, the audience gains a truly authentic glimpse behind the curtain to understand what it feels like to stand in the shoes of NHS professionals.”

This special standalone episode of Casualty will air on Saturday, July 15 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.