Casualty spoilers: Jan Jenning DESTROYS her marriage?

Jan Jenning’s relationship is under threat in Casualty episode Screwdriver (BBC One, 8.25pm, Saturday, 29 April 2023 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Paige Allcott confronts Jacob Masters after last week’s shooting, and some surprising new friendships blossom on the wards…

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Jan Jenning’s secrets and lies

Secrets and a shock decision threaten to ruin Jan Jenning’s marriage this week.

Jan (Di Botcher) is struggling with keeping her ex-husband’s motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis from her wife, and tension is simmering on the home front…

Police officer Ffion Morgan (Stirling Gallacher) was remarkably understanding after Jan moved her ex-hubby Gethin West (Robert Pugh) into their home, but the novelty is beginning to wear thin.

This week Ffion organises a decorating job for Gethin in the hope that it will lead to more work and get him back on his feet. But she’s left baffled when Jan accuses her of trying to get rid of him. Gethin’s stay was always supposed to be temporary, so Ffion is left wondering why Jan is prioritising Gethin over their relationship.

Unknown to Ffion, Gethin has been given a devastating diagnosis and sworn Jan to secrecy, which may be the couple’s undoing…

Gethin winds up in hospital after a daring rescue. (Image credit: BBC)

Gethin risks his life

While getting ready for the decorating job, Gethin becomes disheartened when he struggles to pack up his tools. Frustrated, he leaves Jan’s house and goes for a walk and, this being Holby, encounters a teenager on the verge of drowning.

Despite his condition, Gethin bravely rescues the youngster, with no thought for his own safety. Jan, however, is distraught when she attends the scene and discovers Gethin’s life is on the line. Her ex may have saved the boy but he’s in a bad way…

Jan and her paramedic partner Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) whisk Gethin to the ED for urgent treatment.

While there, Iain overhears Jan talking to consultant Dylan Keogh about Gethin’s MND. Iain urges Jan to open up, for the sake of her health and the paramedic team, but Jan declares the team isn’t working and she doesn’t want to talk!

Iain discovers what’s upsetting Jan... (Image credit: BBC)

Gethin’s confession

When Gethin is diagnosed with a broken hip, Jan does her best to cheer him up, which leads him to make a heartbreaking confession. The former husband and wife have a seriously shocking conversation that leaves Jan reeling.

Realising Gethin needs more support than she first thought, furious, frightened, and emotionally vulnerable Jan makes a life-changing promise! And later, Ffion is rocked when her wife reveals her unilateral decision for their future!

Has Jan taken a wrecking ball to her relationship?

Ffion is furious after Jan reveals her plans. (Image credit: BBC)

As teased in the new Casualty trailer, is this the beginning of the end for Jan and Ffion?

Paige confronts Jacob

Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) can barely stand to be in the same room as Jacob Masters since nurse Robyn Miller’s death and this week her dislike of the nurse-turned-paramedic grows…

Paige, has become a regular at Teddy Gowan’s hospital bed and is fuming when she discovers that Jacob (Charles Venn) has yet to visit the recovering paramedic, even though he’s the reason Teddy was shot!

Paige berates Jacob for almost getting Teddy (Milo Clarke) killed and not facing up to the consequences of his actions.

Is Paige’s anger fuelled purely by fury with Jacob, or is she developing deeper feelings for Teddy?

Paige is unforgiving after Teddy is shot. (Image credit: BBC)

Jacob unrepentant

Meanwhile, Jacob continues to defend his actions, alienating him further from his paramedic colleagues. Iain and Sah in particular are finding it very difficult to work alongside the new recruit, even though he’s been cleared for a return to duty.

This week Jacob continues his lone wolf behaviour when he loses his temper with the prankster friend of a patient who has been gored by a bull. Is he in danger of once again crossing a line?

What will it take for Jacob to realise he’s on a lonely, dangerous path?

Jacob gives Paige even more ammunition to dislike him. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week

Ffion is forced to reconsider her life following Jan’s shock announcement.

Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) dreads being paired on shift with Jacob.

And new friendships are forming!

There are fun scenes as Donna Jackson and Dylan Keogh start their new car share adventures. Sadly, without a side of karaoke.

This week, Donna (Jaye Jacobs) opens up to Dylan (William Beck) about how she’s struggling with her new management role… Will he be able to help, as their chalk and cheese relationship develops? There’s only one way to find out. Fed up with constantly being asked unnecessary questions, Donna unleashes Dylan’s techniques on the new nurses!

Donna's not sure what to make of Dylan's classic land rover — or his advice! (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan’s not the only Casualty regular who’s taken a shine to the new nurse manager. Donna is already a great favourite with many of the ED staff, and both Faith Cadogan and Stevie Nash confide in her this week.

Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) reveals that Iain has met her kids and they all get along swimmingly! While Stevie (Elinor Lawless) gravitates towards Donna when she suffers a crisis of confidence.

Stevie confides in Max about Marcus this week. (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie’s shaken after clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) points out that her patient mortality rates are high when Becca, 16, dies in resus after being stabbed.

When Stevie’s second patient of the day, Ronnie, 92, also passes away, she turns to Donna for some frank feedback, bringing the medics closer together.

Meanwhile, Max keeps a close eye on Stevie. Instead of making her feel supported, however, his looming presence puts her on edge… Will Stevie’s third patient of the shift also pass away?

Stevie is rattled by Max's interest in her... (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty episode Screwdriver airs on Saturday, 29 April 2023 at 8.25pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

When is Casualty next on? Check out our guide to every episode.