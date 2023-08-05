Casualty exclusive: Kirsty Mitchell on Faith Cadogan’s dangerous drug spiral

If you’ve seen Casualty’s Summer 2023 trailer, you already know that a dark twist lies ahead for diazepam-addicted nurse Faith Cadogan.

Faith’s secret addiction began as a coping mechanism after a sexual assault ordeal last year. Since then the drug has slowly taken over her life, endangered her children, and ruined her relationship with paramedic Iain Dean.

But what’s next?

The trailer reveals that consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) discovers pills in Faith’s locker. A confrontation between the best friends follows, as Stevie asks Faith “What if you put patients’ lives at risk?” Only for desperate Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) to tell Stevie: “I have cancer.”

This is, of course, a terrible lie. And it’s only going to get worse…

Warning — Casualty spoilers beyond this point

What to Watch can reveal that this twist will start playing out in earnest in next week’s episode Pull Together, Push Apart (BBC One, 8.25 pm, Saturday 12 August 2023 — see our TV Guide for listings) when clinical lead Max Cristie discovers there’s a diazepam thief in the hospital.

As Max introduces new prescription rules, his confidante Stevie is on high alert, and Faith sinks to new lows to convince Stevie to keep her secret…

Here we caught up with Kirsty Mitchell, who has played fan favourite Faith Cadogan since 2019, to find out her feelings on her beloved character’s downward spiral…

Suspicious minds. The net is closing in on Faith... (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty exclusive with Kirsty Mitchell

Kirsty, Casualty have been playing the long game with this storyline, but how did you feel when you initially learned about the many dark paths it was going to take Faith down? "It felt like a massive compliment, and I was absolutely determined to give it my all. Throughout the storyline I’ve had to step out of my comfort zone and fully embrace the truth of each scene. But being involved in such a significant story is an exhilarating experience! I couldn't be more grateful for the trust the producers placed in me to carry it."

What special preparation did you do to play this side of Faith? "The preparation for this role has been an intense, emotional rollercoaster; as actors we have to delve into whatever mood a scene demands. I've also immersed myself in knowledge about this specific type of addiction, studying cases that closely resemble Faith's."

Has it been hard at times? "Yes, witnessing Faith's behaviour as she struggles to cover up her addiction and protect herself is gut-wrenching on a personal level. There have been moments where I wanted to scream at her, to make her see reason!"

You clearly care for her… "Empathy floods my soul for her. An intricate web of circumstances have led Faith to this point. The past few years have been an unrelenting storm, pummelling her with one heart-wrenching ordeal after another."

Faith’s assault and addiction are revealed in shocking flashbacks

Despite addiction there are glimpses of the Faith we know and love when treating patients. Why is it important to portray that side of her? "At the core of Faith’s being lies a caring and loving soul; this is the very essence of who she truly is. Yet, amidst the radiance of her genuine warmth, lies a web of lies and deception. These intricate threads serve as a protective shield, a barricade she meticulously weaves to keep her loved ones at arm's length to conceal the painful truth of her drug abuse."

Do you think recovery, at some future stage, is possible for Faith? "Each hardship has left its mark, etching indelible scars on Faith's spirit, leaving her teetering on the edge of despair. And yet, despite the weight of it all, I understand her resilience and unwavering strength as a woman who once stood tall and capable. She is a survivor. Her brokenness, far from being a sign of weakness, is a testament to the validity of her pain and her indomitable spirit."

Caught in the act. What will it take to stop Faith in her tracks? (Image credit: BBC)

Watch the next chapter of Faith’s harrowing storyline in Casualty episode Pull Together, Push Apart airing on BBC One at 8.25pm on Saturday 12 August 2023. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

This interview is the first in a three part special with Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell. Check by for updates — coming soon.

