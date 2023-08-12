Casualty EXCLUSIVE: Kirsty Mitchell on what’s next for addict Faith Cadogan

Casualty's Faith Cadogan — is it only a matter of time before she's doing time?

Casualty exclusive — Kirsty Mitchell reveals what the future holds for Faith Cadogan...

Holby ED favourite, nurse Faith Cadogan, passed a worrying point of no return in Casualty episode Pull Together, Push Apart (BBC One, Saturday, August 12, 2023) when she lied about having cancer to cover her drug addiction.

Warning — Casualty spoilers from this point

In shocking scenes, Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) was caught red handed stealing prescription pills from a cancer patient by her best friend, consultant Stevie Nash.

Furious and disgusted, Stevie (Elinor Lawless) had every intention of reporting Faith to clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) but agreed to hear her out first.

Alone in the staffroom, Faith broke down and told Stevie: “I need to be honest with you. I’m going to tell you something that I should have told you a long, long time ago… I have cancer.”

Initially Stevie found Faith's lies hard to digest... (Image credit: BBC)

As Faith spun a tale about having ovarian cancer, taking diazepam to ease the pain, and stressing that she was definitely not addicted, sceptical Stevie started to believe her tearful pal. The pair hugged it out, with Stevie vowing to stick to Faith’s side 24/7 to help her through this terrible time.

When Stevie then invited herself home with the nurse, suddenly there's a panic-stricken realisation that she's painted herself into a corner. You can almost hear Faith's cogs whirring and desperately thinking 'how on earth am I going to get out of this one?'

Keen to know more What To Watch caught up with Kirsty Mitchell to find out what the future holds… having told such an unforgivable lie, is there any way back for Faith?

Casualty exclusive — interview with Kirsty Mitchell

We’re worried for Faith. Do you think she has reached the point of no return? "There's always hope for an addict to overcome addiction. It's an illness, people get through it and become stronger for it. Let's hope that's what happens with Faith…"

What do you think will happen if/when Faith’s secrets are discovered? "Everyone knowing her business and judging her will be too much for her to handle. I think her colleagues would be shocked, as she’s managed to hide it incredibly well."

How has it been working closely with Michael Stevenson, who plays Faith’s ex Iain Dean, and Elinor Lawless, who plays her best friend, Stevie Nash, on such dramatic and intense scenes? "They're both adorable people, brilliant at what they do. It's exciting to see what's going to happen organically in the scenes when you work with these two. I love every minute!"

Behind the scenes craic with Elinor and Milo Clarke, who plays paramedic Teddy Gowan. (Image credit: BBC)

Could there be a way back for Faith and Iain as a couple and would you like to see them together? "I think they're a lovely couple and well matched. I want to see Faith back at the top of her game and happy! But, just like the viewers, I don't want her to hurt Iain anymore. I think Faith has to rediscover her true self and heal before she has anything to offer anyone else. Especially someone as kind and open as Iain."

What do you think it will take for Faith to get on the path to recovery? "A really big scare!"

This interview is the third instalment in a three part special with Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell.

Part one — Kirsty Mitchell reveals what’s at the heart of Faith Cadogan’s spiralling drug addiction

Part two — Faith’s cancer lie: Filming and fallout

Next week in Casualty — secrets threaten to destroy Faith Cadogan, Jan Jenning and Donna Jackson.