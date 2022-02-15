‘Casualty’ spoilers: Faith Cadogan’s son abducted by predator

Faith Cadogan is distraught when her young son Luka is kidnapped in Casualty episode ‘On the Edge’ (BBC1, 9.30pm, Saturday 19 February 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, a special star guest sheds light on Sah Brockner’s private life.

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Faith Cadogan’s kidnap horror

Busy ED nurse Faith Cadogan faces her worst nightmare when she forgets to pick up her son, Luka, after football practice.

She races to the pitch, but Luka’s nowhere to be seen, leaving the widowed mum frantic with fear.

Special guest star alert! Dempsey and Makepeace's Michael Brandon plays kindly Bill in 'Casualty.' Does he know something that could save Luka? (Image credit: BBC)

Luka abducted

Meanwhile, Luka (Tom Mulheron) has been persuaded to accept a lift from predator Darren Rylott, who claims to be a football scout. He gains Luka’s trust by exploiting his grief for his dad Lev. However, alarm bells ring for Luka. When Darren puts his hand on his leg, he reacts in terror and grabs the steering wheel.

Darren (Ben Deery) crashes into a car being driven by Bill Phillipson (special guest star Michael Brandon - more on this below). Luka bravely shouts for help, but before the ambulance arrives Darren warns the scared boy to say nothing as the crash is his fault.

Darren keeps a watchful eye on Luka over Iain's shoulder. (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie suspicious

When Luka is admitted to the ED, Stevie Nash calls Faith - who she recently had an intense argument with - to let her know he’s been found. But Faith isn’t picking up her calls!

Darren, despite having an injury himself, stays close to Luka and each time they’re left alone menaces him further. Stevie (Elinor Lawless), however, suspects that all is not right. She quizzes Darren about how he knows Luka. Discovering holes in his story, Stevie quietly enlists Jacob Masters’ (Charles Venn) help in organising an x-ray for the sinister Darren.

Stevie then gently tries to get Luka to open up, but knowing about her recent fall-out with his mum and terrified of Darren he clams up. Concerned Stevie confides her fears to Ethan. Meanwhile, Faith returns to the hospital in a state of distress, unaware that there's much worse to come...

Can Faith and Stevie keep Luka safe? (Image credit: BBC)

Deadly attack?

Left alone for a split second, Darren gets jittery about the situation. He steals a scalpel and goes in search of Luka…

Will Jacob (Charles Venn) find Darren before he gets to Luka?

Sah’s secret

Sah Brockner and Teddy Gowan start their shift with a shoutout to Bill Phillipson’s home. While there Sah (Arin Smethurst) and Bill (Dempsey and Makepeace star Michael Brandon) recognise each other and Bill mentions that he knows Sah’s father from rehab.

Curious Teddy (Milo Clarke) naturally wants to know more, but Sah is more concerned with getting Bill to hospital. Although he’s in considerable pain, Bill refuses, saying he wants to wait for his wife to return first.

Worried Sah is concerned for Bill. (Image credit: BBC)

After the young paramedics leave, Bill’s condition deteriorates and he decides to drive himself to the ED. On the way he’s involved in a road traffic accident and, despite the confusion, Bill distinctly hears Luka call for help before his own condition worsens. Does Bill hold the key to saving Faith’s son?

Sah and Teddy arrive at the crash scene and rescue Bill from his car. Once at the ED Sah decides to stay with Bill and what follows is an emotional reunion that hits home for the intensely private paramedic.

Meanwhile, Teddy remains full of questions. Will Sah open up?

Sah and Teddy rescue Bill (Michael Brandon) from the crash. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in ‘Casualty’ this week…

Dylan Keogh (William Beck) criticises Sah and Teddy for not bringing Bill into the ED when they first treated him.

Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) needs to speak urgently to Dylan, but why?

Teddy's lifestyle raises an eyebrow!

And social worker Adi Kapadia (Raj Bajaj) has some shocking news for a Casualty regular…

Dylan Keogh rebukes Teddy and Sah. (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday, Feb. 19 2022 at 9.30pm on BBC1. It is available on iPlayer after transmission.