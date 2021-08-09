‘Casualty’ fans left heartbroken after tragic accident results in shocking double-death

Casualty fans were in tears after much-loved characters Lev Malinovsky (Uriel Emil Pollack) and Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D’Lima) were killed in a horrific accident in the series finale, leaving adored couple Fenisha and Ethan Hardy’s (George Rainsford) wedding in disaster.

In this eventful episode, we saw Fenisha struggling to find a taxi as her wedding begins in less than an hour. Fenisha’s ex-husband Matthew Afolami (Osi Okerafor) offers to drive the bride-to-be to her wedding. Meanwhile, her fiance Ethan is anxiously awaiting results about his Huntington's disease.

Matthew, still besotted with his former lover, tries to convince Fenisha to run away with him, which she turns down. A disappointed Matthew accepts defeat and speeds to get Fenisha to the wedding on time.

However, tragedy soon hits as Matthew and Fenisha end up in a shocking crash at a level crossing. With a train about to strike Matthew’s car and Fenisha stuck in the wreckage, viewers were left on edge as Matthew desperately tried to rescue Fenisha.

Luckily, colleague Lev was waiting in his car at the level crossing when the disaster happened and he managed to save her life. But more catastrophe followed as Lev was hit by a second train.

Ethan soon turns up to the chaos to help Lev, unaware that his fiancé is in the other ambulance fighting for her life.

Fenisha and Lev’s co-workers were left reeling as they desperately tried to save their lives at the hospital, but failed. Ethan was left devastated after realising that his future wife was in the other room while he was trying to save Lev.

As Fenisha and Lev’s grief-stricken loved ones expressed their heartbreak over their tragic deaths, fans did too:

can't stop crying after watching #casualty the cast and crew should be so proud of themselves it was the most heartbreaking episode and can't believe we have lost two characters. the acting from both george and olivia has been incredible just want to hug ethan 😭💛 @BBCCasualty pic.twitter.com/zGxCRWoeVxAugust 7, 2021 See more

The moment Ethan realised Fenisha had been next door 💔 A heartbreaking performance by @georgerainsford #CasualtyAugust 7, 2021 See more

Poor Ethan calling time of death on his fiancée or their wedding day 😭💔😭💔 #CasualtyAugust 7, 2021 See more

Actually screamed at #Casualty with the second train. And poor Ethan - will they never let him be happy? 💔August 7, 2021 See more

I can’t cope😭 #Casualty series 35 has completely destroyed me😭💔 pic.twitter.com/iboDILY9dFAugust 7, 2021 See more

Casualty spoilers #Casualty I’m heartbroken💔Rest in peace :( pic.twitter.com/lRGQIw0RHMAugust 7, 2021 See more

Casualty last night. WOW. Fully weren’t expecting that. I’ve literally sobbed into my pillow 😭 #CasualtyAugust 8, 2021 See more

Casualty continues on BBC1. Episodes are available on demand via iPlayer.