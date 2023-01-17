Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh discovers shocking home of horrors?

Dylan Keogh inches closer to the devastating truth surrounding Dr Jemima’s sinister death in Casualty episode Lost in Translation (BBC One, 8.50 pm, Saturday, January 21, 2023 — see our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Jan Jenning returns to work and Stevie Nash is decimated online…

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Dylan Keogh gets closer to the deadly truth

Dylan Keogh and his team of medics are swamped this week when a mysterious illness breaks out at a local care home.

When staff and elderly residents from Willco House are admitted to the ED, it’s a race against time to uncover the cause of their baffling array of symptoms, including seizures, fever, hallucinations and heart problems.

With lives on the line, Dylan (William Beck) makes a breakthrough discovery while treating Mrs Amrita Dolma, a patient with dementia…

Distressed Mrs Dolma (Sedhar Chozam) opens up to Dylan. (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan is concerned when Willco manager Maryam Shahidi (Doctor Who and DI Ray star Sakuntala Ramanee) advises his staff to ignore distressed Mrs Dolma (Take the High Road’s Sedhar Chozam) until she calms down.

Despite being under enormous pressure, kindly Dylan spends time caring for Mrs Dolma, who has taken a shine to him!

On examining Mrs Dolma further, Dylan realises she has neck injuries similar to Dr Jemima Hargrove, who recently died in sinister circumstances after a mysterious fire at a retirement residence.

Why did Dr Jemima return to the burning care home? (Image credit: BBC)

Desperate for answers, the clinical lead does some digging and learns of a connection between Jemima and Willco House! Has Dylan uncovered a deadly case of neglect and abuse?

Jan Jenning returns — but all is not forgiven

Paramedic boss Jan Jenning returns to duty, but things are far from normal…

Jan was suspended after she accidentally ran over a pedestrian on a gruelling shift. Now, following an investigation and driving test, she’s been given approval to get back to work.

This week Jan (Di Botcher) teams up with Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) and the atmosphere is frosty. Sah has been concerned about Jan’s fitness for work, and word has gotten back!

Jan Jenning is less than thrilled to be partnered with Sah. (Image credit: BBC)

It doesn’t help that the duo face a harrowing shout-out as they kick off their shift together. A refugee boat crossing the channel has sunk, leaving a wake of casualties and dead bodies on a Holby beach.

Even a paramedic as experienced as Jan is taken aback at the scale of the tragedy and seems to freeze for a second, before springing into action.

Jan and Sah come to the rescue of 10-year-old Amal Farhoud ( The Witcher: Blood Origin ’s Rumaysa Chader, who also played the voice of the Hive in The Midwich Cuckoos ).

Amal has been pulled from the water by Fayez Mardini (Home’s Ammar Haj Ahmad), who is assumed to be her father. It’s a heartbreaking storyline where not everything is as it seems…

What is Fayez Mardini (Ammar Haj Ahmad) hiding? (Image credit: BBC)

Once Jan and Sah get Amal and Fayez to the ED, it’s on to the next shout-out, where the tension between them escalates. Is their working relationship beyond repair?

Jan has words with Sah... (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie Nash faces online backlash

Stevie Nash gets a shock this week while treating anxious patient Giles Turner (The Woman in White and Versailles’ James Flynn).

Giles, who is in remission from bowel cancer, requests a different doctor due to Stevie’s abruptness. When she objects, he shows her a series of damning online patient reviews about her, leaving sharp tongued Stevie stunned!

Giles Turner (James Flynn) is unimpressed with Stevie's bedside manner. (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie suspects one of her many, many enemies is to blame, however hospital manager Marcus Fidel — who she recently dumped — has a different theory and advises Stevie to look closer to home…

Is Stevie being stalked, or is the answer staring her in the mirror? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week…

Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) treats Amal, unaware that desperate Fayez is hiding something…

Marcus Fidel (Adam Sina) puts pressure on Dylan to prioritise treatment for care home manager, Maryam Shahidi because he’s on the board at Willco.

Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell) is keen to treat Robyn Miller to a posh night out. Will he have a lie ready about how he can afford it if Robyn (Amanda Henderson) asks?

Casualty episode Lost in Translation airs on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 8.50 pm on BBC One and 9.20 pm on BBC One Wales.

It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.