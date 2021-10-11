'DI Ray' on ITV — everything we know

'DI Ray' star Parminder Nagra is known for her role as Meera Mali in 'The Blacklist'.

DI Ray is a new ITV crime drama that has been described as "fresh, relevant and thought-provoking". The four-part series is written by Line of Duty actress and screenwriter Maya Sondhi and will be produced by Jed Mercurio's HTM Television. Jed will also be serving as executive producer for the new series.

The series will be directed by Bridgerton’s Alex Pillai and produced by Code 404’s Charlotte Surtees, so there's plenty of great names attached to the upcoming project.

Speaking about the concept, screenwriter Maya Sondhi added: "This is a project which is deeply personal for me as a British Asian Brummie woman. It’s only in the past 10 years or so I’ve really been able to truly embrace my heritage. So much of this show is my story and in telling it honestly, I hope others from all different backgrounds will relate."

Here's everything we know so far...

So far we don't have a confirmed release date for DI Ray, but we do know that they'll start filming in autumn 2021. So it's likely that it will air early next year. We'll keep you updated!

Everyone @HTMTelevision is thrilled to be working with the brilliant team about to start filming new series #DI_Ray starring the fabulous @parmindernagra, written by Maya Sondhi, directed by Alex Pillai. Coming to @ITV 2022. https://t.co/5q5iPLknrXSeptember 27, 2021 See more

What is the plot of 'DI Ray'?

The four part series will follow DI Rachita Ray, played by Bend It Like Beckham and The Blacklist star Parminder Nagra. The synopsis is as follows: "Rachita achieves the promotion she’s been waiting for when she’s asked to join a homicide investigation. However, on her first day she’s told the murder to which she’s been assigned is a ‘Culturally Specific Homicide.’ Rachita’s heart sinks – she suspects she’s a ‘token appointment’, chosen for her ethnicity rather than her ability.

"Never one to shy away from a challenge, Rachita sticks to the case, determined to both find the killer and call out the obvious biases her colleagues are bringing to the investigation. And it’s far from easy. The case isn’t a run-of-the-mill murder; it involves delving deep into the dangerous world of organised crime."

Who's in the cast of 'DI Ray'?

So far Parminder Nagra is the only name attached to the project, and she will be playing the lead role of DI Rachita Ray, a Birmingham based police officer who is originally from Leicester.

Speaking about the role, Parminder said: "I am so looking forward to getting back to the UK after such a challenging time globally to be part of this exciting new project. Written by Maya Sondhi and exec produced by the force that is Jed Mercurio, we are being helmed by an amazing team to bring something special to our storytelling landscape."

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space.