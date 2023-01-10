Casualty spoilers: Stevie Nash faces Marcus Fidel’s deadly dark side!

Stevie Nash is embroiled in a deadly one-upmanship between Marcus Fidel and Jonty Buchanan in Casualty episode Fear Not (BBC One, 8.50 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023 — see our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Dylan Keogh is on the verge of a breakthrough…

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Stevie Nash in deadly revenge drama

Stevie Nash has clocked up a fair few enemies since joining Holby City ED in August 2021, and this week one of her nemeses spies a chance for revenge — with deadly consequences!

The drama kicks off when alcoholic anaesthetist Jonty Buchanan (Richard Harrington) arrives at the hospital for a HR meeting and spots manager Marcus Fidel in a clinch with consultant Stevie.

Jonty toys with Marcus when he attempts to bribe him. (Image credit: BBC)

Bitter Jonty has been itching for revenge since Stevie (Elinor Lawless) and Marcus (Adam Sina) conspired against him, causing him to lose his job. Spotting the perfect opportunity to get his own back, Jonty snaps a picture of the clandestine lovers!

At first, Jonty enjoys threatening the pair with the picture. He then goes full-on-vengeance and publicly exposes their affair in front of staff and patients while loudly accusing Stevie of sleeping her way to the top!

But this is just the beginning of a series of twisted events, which quickly spin out of control…

There is no dark side. As a matter of fact, it's all dark... Marcus plots his next move. (Image credit: BBC)

Deadly fight

Marcus promises humiliated Stevie that he will sort everything and secretly arranges to meet Jonty in an isolated alleyway. Things quickly turn nasty. When drunk Jonty lunges at him, Marcus fights back, accidentally impaling him on a nail!

Having violently unleashed his hidden dark side — which many Casualty viewers have long suspected has been lurking beneath his sharp suits — will Marcus leave Jonty for dead?

And, when Jonty is eventually admitted to the ED, will Stevie realise just how dangerous and manipulative her boyfriend really is?

Will deathly ill Jonty spill the beans on Marcus? (Image credit: BBC)

Stressed Rash breaks down at work

This week Rash Masum learns that it’s almost certain that his father, Ashok, has vascular dementia - a diagnosis which is tough on both of them.

Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) encourages Rash (Neet Mohan) to tell clinical lead Dylan Keogh what’s going on, but he’s determined to go it alone.

Ashok and Rash receive bad news in Casualty this week. (Image credit: BBC)

However, as his shift progresses, Rash is soon overwhelmed with trying to work while also keeping in constant contact with his father. When one of his patient’s almost dies after Ashok (Kriss Dosanjh) turns up at the ED unexpectedly, Rash suffers a horrendous panic attack.

With Paige’s help will Rash realise he needs support, both at work and at home?

Rash opens up to Paige — but will he accept help? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week…

Clinical lead Dylan Keogh (William Beck) is furious that the police have closed the case on last week’s deadly care home fire and vows to find out the truth. Will a chance conversation lead to him cracking the codes in Dr Hargrove’s mysterious notebook?

Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) has a new admirer - prompting her boyfriend Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell) to make a hasty decision!

Robyn and Miller are surprised by a blast from their past. (Image credit: BBC)

Paramedics Iain Dean (Micheal Stevenson) and Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) are called to attend to distressed patient Sam Dyer, in this week's shocking opening scenes.

West End star Sam Oladeinde makes his Casualty debut in a harrowing storyline. (Image credit: BBC)

At the ED Stevie begins treating Sam (Hamilton star Sam Oladeinde), but fails to listen to David Hide’s advice… which turns out to be one more thing she regrets in this week’s Casualty. Not least because Sam’s priest Maisy Sherwood (played by EastEnders star Sophia Capasso) is left devastated…

Meanwhile, Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is concerned about Stevie's reliance on Marcus - with good reason, if you ask us!

And finally, Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) attends a hearing that will determine her future as a paramedic. We're rooting for you Jan!

Casualty episode Fear Not airs on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 8.50 pm on BBC One and 9.20 pm on BBC Wales. This episode will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.