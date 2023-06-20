Casualty spoilers: Iain Dean HORRIFIED as Faith’s drug secret is revealed in a terrifying twist

Iain Dean discovers Faith Cadogan’s drug addiction and deceit in Casualty episode Lose Yourself (BBC One, 8.10pm, Saturday, June 14, 2023 — see our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Rida Amaan turns detective, but after a mortifying incident realises she should stick to nursing! Ryan Firth makes a shock revelation, Jacob Masters questions his new relationship, and Sah Brockner receives bad news that leaves them reeling…

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Iain Dean stunned by Faith’s secret

Iain Dean and Faith Cadogan's secrets and lies storyline reaches a shocking climax, as the nurse’s darkest secret is revealed in terrifying circumstances…

Viewers know that Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) is helplessly dependent on diazepam, since being sexually assaulted last year. However, those closest to the ED nurse have no idea about her hidden torment and pill-popping — least of all her paramedic boyfriend Iain Dean. But that’s set to change!

Faith makes a bad call in Casualty episode Lose Yourself. (Image credit: BBC)

This week Faith is horrified when her son Luka’s visiting friend Johnny suffers a fit after drinking her orange juice laced with crushed pills. Frightened, Faith races the boy to the ED and is forced to tell doctor Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) that she thinks he’s overdosed. Paige takes Faith at her word and begins treating Johnny, until consultant Dylan Keogh (William Beck) steps in and diagnoses meningitis.

Faith is terrified she's made a deadly mistake... (Image credit: BBC)

Now Faith has another reason to panic — Johnny’s mum, Penny, threatens to report her misdiagnosis, while Dylan wants answers about why she thought the boy had access to drugs!

Anxious to cover her tracks, Faith makes up a lie about the medication belonging to another of her son’s friends, which Dylan believes.

Penny threatens to get Faith struck off. (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan Keogh appears to believe Faith's version of events... (Image credit: BBC)

But later, Iain (Michael Stevenson) becomes suspicious when Faith repeats the lie only for Luka to reveal that his other friend has never visited their house. Then Iain makes a sickening discovery…

Noticing the toilet flush isn’t working properly he opens the cistern and finds Faith’s stash of pills!

Iain lifts the lid on Faith's addiction. Will he confront her, walk away, report her... or all three? (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking to us Michael Stevenson revealed: “Drugs have no place in Iain’s life.” Read the full interview here.

Realising what’s behind Faith’s increasingly erratic behaviour, will Iain walk away?

Rida suspects Jodie and Dylan are together

Rida Amaan turns detective this week after finding a pair of sunglasses belonging to Jodie Whyte's mystery lover… But it turns out her inner Jessica Fletcher is malfunctioning!

Keen to uncover the identity of Jodie’s new fella, Rida (Sarah Seggari) thinks she’s cracked the case when she overhears Dylan saying he’s lost his sunnies. Certain he’s her prime suspect, Rida attempts to return ‘Dylan’s’ glasses, while giving him a piece of her mind into the bargain. Cue pure embarrassment and a hasty retreat!

Soak it up. Hopefully Dylan and Rida's deliciously awkward encounter is the first of many! (Image credit: BBC)

Ryan’s revenge!

Meanwhile, Jodie (Anna Chell) is actually hooking up with hospital badboy Ryan Firth! But it looks like their romance is going to be short lived.

Ryan (Eddie-Joe Robinson) overhears Jodie joking about him and decides to take revenge…

Ryan is not a man who believes in serving his revenge cold. (Image credit: BBC)

Ryan tells consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) about Max Cristie covering up Jodie’s mistake with patient Freya Hall.

Stevie takes the news really well…

Stevie does not take the news about Jodie and Max's lies well. (Image credit: BBC)

We lied. Stevie does not take the news about Jodie and Max's lies well. In fact, there is a very public confrontation!

Also in Casualty this week

Paramedic Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) receives news about their top surgery that leaves them reeling.

Sah has been looking forward to the long-awaited procedure and finally looking like the person they feel on the inside, so they are devastated when they receive bad news.

Will Sah’s pals will rally round and support them at this upsetting time?

Sah is deeply affected by bad news about their surgery. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Paige be there for Sah? (Image credit: BBC)

Last week Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) was sending risky selfies to his girlfriend Billie Lawrence (Ayesha Antoine).... or, at least, he attempted to! This week the nurse-turned-paramedic starts to doubt their relationship.

Barmaid Billie is receiving mysterious calls, causing him to suspect he’s not the only man in her life. Rattled, Jacob decides to ask Billie to go steady… only to make a discovery that he wasn’t expecting.

What's next for the couple?

Why is Jacob unsettled by Billie's revelation? (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty episode Lose Yourself airs on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8.10pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

