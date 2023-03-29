Casualty spoilers: Faith Cadogan’s SECRET drug hell revealed!

Faith Cadogan is horrified by the return of Angus in Casualty.

Faith Cadogan is haunted by the past in Casualty episode Baby, I Don’t Care (BBC One, 8.25pm, Saturday 01 April 2023 — see our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Iain Dean, Max Cristie and Dylan Keogh have suspicions that all is not well with the trusted nurse.

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Faith Cadogan’s darkest secret

The origin of nurse Faith Cadogan’s secret living nightmare is revealed this week in Casualty.

In shocking scenes last week, it was revealed last week that nurse Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) is secretly addicted to prescription drug diazepam. In this special Faith-focused episode the reasons why are explored via flashbacks to a terrible incident that happened over a year ago…

Faith’s horrifying flashbacks

The revelatory episode opens with Faith at home when she’s caught by her daughter Natalia (Zoe Brough) crushing pills in the family bathroom. Faith reassures Natalia that it’s simply back pain medication and nothing to worry about…

Faith is shaken when she's asked to treat Angus. (Image credit: BBC)

Angus returns

At work, there’s no escape from the truth, however…

Distressed Faith is forced to relive the night she spent with Angus (returning guest star Jack Ashton) when he’s admitted to the ED. It soon becomes apparent that Angus — now using the name Warren — isn’t who he said he was.

Through flashbacks, viewers discover exactly what happened on that night last year — and the long-lasting effects it’s had on Faith and her family…

It’s clear that Faith is terrified of Angus — but why?

From the archives — the night Angus turned nasty with Faith last year... (Image credit: BBC)

Faith blackmailed and attacked

Adding to the nurse’s living nightmare, drug addict Kerrel Jones is also back at the hospital, and she’s in a bad way.

During the episode, Kerrel (returning guest star Eiry Hughes) discovers Faith’s addiction and sees an opportunity for herself. She begins blackmailing Faith into stealing medication from the pharmacy — or else!

At first, Faith complies, but as Kerrel becomes more loose-lipped the struggling nurse insists she’s not getting her any more drugs.

Furious, Kerrel attacks Faith and makes shocking accusations to anyone who will listen!

Will Faith come clean before she’s exposed?

Look who's back. Eiry Hughes returns as troubled Kerrel. (Image credit: BBC)

Watch Kerrel attack Faith in the Casualty Spring trailer

Iain’s inkling…

Faith’s paramedic boyfriend Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) begins to suspect that not all is well with Faith and encourages her to open up.

Will she confide in him about what happened about Angus AND her drug addiction?

Iain has a history of helping addicted lost souls — will Faith confide in him? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week

After Faith is attacked by Kerrel, Dylan Keogh is deeply concerned for his ex, and encourages her to go home and rest.

Dylan (William Beck) is a recovering alcoholic and painfully aware of the signs of dependency and the desperation that accompanies addiction.

Does he instinctively know something is wrong?

Dylan is worried about Faith... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) initially dismisses Kerrel’s claims that Faith’s a junkie. But will he begin to put two-and-two together?

Has Kerrel given Max cause for concern about his most trusted nurse? (Image credit: BBC)

Before the shift has ended, Faith is seen with two police officers… Has someone reported her darkest secret?

Arresting development. Is Faith in trouble? (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty episode Baby, I Don’t Care airs on Saturday 01 April 2023 at 8.25pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

