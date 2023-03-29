Casualty spoilers: Faith Cadogan’s SECRET drug hell revealed!
Airs Saturday 01 April at 8.25pm on BBC One.
Faith Cadogan is haunted by the past in Casualty episode Baby, I Don’t Care (BBC One, 8.25pm, Saturday 01 April 2023 — see our TV Guide for listings).
Elsewhere, Iain Dean, Max Cristie and Dylan Keogh have suspicions that all is not well with the trusted nurse.
Full Casualty spoilers below…
Faith Cadogan’s darkest secret
The origin of nurse Faith Cadogan’s secret living nightmare is revealed this week in Casualty.
In shocking scenes last week, it was revealed last week that nurse Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) is secretly addicted to prescription drug diazepam. In this special Faith-focused episode the reasons why are explored via flashbacks to a terrible incident that happened over a year ago…
Faith’s horrifying flashbacks
The revelatory episode opens with Faith at home when she’s caught by her daughter Natalia (Zoe Brough) crushing pills in the family bathroom. Faith reassures Natalia that it’s simply back pain medication and nothing to worry about…
Angus returns
At work, there’s no escape from the truth, however…
Distressed Faith is forced to relive the night she spent with Angus (returning guest star Jack Ashton) when he’s admitted to the ED. It soon becomes apparent that Angus — now using the name Warren — isn’t who he said he was.
Through flashbacks, viewers discover exactly what happened on that night last year — and the long-lasting effects it’s had on Faith and her family…
It’s clear that Faith is terrified of Angus — but why?
Faith blackmailed and attacked
Adding to the nurse’s living nightmare, drug addict Kerrel Jones is also back at the hospital, and she’s in a bad way.
During the episode, Kerrel (returning guest star Eiry Hughes) discovers Faith’s addiction and sees an opportunity for herself. She begins blackmailing Faith into stealing medication from the pharmacy — or else!
At first, Faith complies, but as Kerrel becomes more loose-lipped the struggling nurse insists she’s not getting her any more drugs.
Furious, Kerrel attacks Faith and makes shocking accusations to anyone who will listen!
Will Faith come clean before she’s exposed?
Watch Kerrel attack Faith in the Casualty Spring trailer
Iain’s inkling…
Faith’s paramedic boyfriend Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) begins to suspect that not all is well with Faith and encourages her to open up.
Will she confide in him about what happened about Angus AND her drug addiction?
Also in Casualty this week
After Faith is attacked by Kerrel, Dylan Keogh is deeply concerned for his ex, and encourages her to go home and rest.
Dylan (William Beck) is a recovering alcoholic and painfully aware of the signs of dependency and the desperation that accompanies addiction.
Does he instinctively know something is wrong?
Meanwhile, clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) initially dismisses Kerrel’s claims that Faith’s a junkie. But will he begin to put two-and-two together?
Before the shift has ended, Faith is seen with two police officers… Has someone reported her darkest secret?
Casualty episode Baby, I Don’t Care airs on Saturday 01 April 2023 at 8.25pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.
Further reading
Jack Ashton's first appearance as Angus
Faith's trauma in the aftermath of Angus
Kirsty Mitchell interview on the Faith and Angus storyline
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
With twenty years of experience as an entertainment journalist, Elaine writes for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and (opens in new tab)www.whattowatch.com (opens in new tab) covering a variety of programs from gardening and wildlife to documentaries and drama.
As well as active involvement in the WTW family’s social media accounts, she has been known to get chatty on the red carpet and wander into the odd podcast.
After a day of previewing TV, writing about TV and interviewing TV stars, Elaine likes nothing than to relax… by watching TV.