Casualty’s BIGGEST trailer reveals — the wait is over!

Casualty ’s Summer 2023 trailer is full of major reveals and enticing teasers involving Donna Jackson, Max Cristie, Dylan Keogh, Faith Cadogan, Iain Dean, Rida Amaan, Jodie Whyte and many more Holby Hospital favourites.

While some of these stories have already played out in recent episodes, many more have yet to air.

But this Saturday Casualty is really spoiling us, as three major shockers from the trailer are finally unveiled.

Be warned, there are spoilers beyond this point…

Casualty trailer teasers playing out this week

Donna and Max’s ‘relations’ — at work!

So far the medical drama has delivered a fair amount on the Donna Jackson and Max Cristie storylines.

Last week their merging lives reached a major juncture when ED clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) guessed that Donna (Jaye Jacobs) was lying about the true cause of a deadly crash, forcing the nurse manager to confess to the police.

But there’s another major part of this storyline hinted at in the trailer that has yet to play out on screen... Max and Donna (how to put this politely?) sharing a passionate kiss before getting jiggy (that works, right?) in his office.

Well, the wait is almost over, as this moment of passion between the senior medics (and Max’s desk!) plays out in Casualty episode Aftermath, airing on BBC One at 9.15pm on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Things get heated between Donna and Max in Casualty episode Aftermath. (Image credit: BBC)

Rida injured

The trailer also shows scenes of junior nurse Rida Amaan, injured and upset being comforted by an equally shaken Jodie Whyte. There have been numerous theories about what’s going on here and you get to find out if yours is correct when it’s revealed that Rida (Sarah Seggari) and Jodie (Anna Chell) get caught up in a horrific event in downtown Holby after a murderous misogynist goes on a killing rampage. Not gonna lie — we didn't see that one coming.

Rida's rally horror revealed. (Image credit: BBC)

That group scene

Not unrelated, another Casualty trailer teaser that has fans speculating online recently, is a scene which sees the ED team gathering together, while looking fiercely angry at an unidentified individual. The wait for what’s behind this is also over this week in Aftermath!

This week the ED team must treat the difficult patient of their careers. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty trailer teasers that have already aired

Donna's crash horror

This was the main driver of the trailer, and thankfully Casualty didn't leave us waiting for long. Donna's car crash story got into gear in Hooke's Law and then escalated from there.

Donna Jackson is driven to breaking point in Casualty episode Hooke's Law. (Image credit: BBC)

Faith presses self destruct

Faith Cagodan’s downward spiral, where she lies to best friend Stevie Nash about having cancer to hide the fact she's a drug addict was unleashed in Casualty episode Pull Together, Push Apart.

There’s a lot more to come on this, with Faith (Kirsty Mitchell), Stevie (Elinor Lawless) and Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) pushed to their limits in the near future.

Stevie is keeping Faith too close for the nurse's comfort. (Image credit: BBC)

Dangerous double act

Iain Dean and Jacob Masters’ near death experience after an explosion at a road traffic accident in Dog Days. Also Iain being held hostage at syringe point! Thankfully no Iains or Jacobs were hurt in either scenario and the paramedics, played by Michael Stevenson and Charles Venn, live on to put themselves in more dangerous situations in future episodes!

Iain and Jacob - an indestructible dynamic duo... (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty trailer teasers yet to play out

Jan and Gethin

Jan Jenning’s decision to help ex-husband Gethin West

We don’t know for sure, but reading between the lines of the trailer, it looks like Jan Jenning is going to travel to Switzerland with ex-husband Gethin West (Robert Pugh), where he plans to end his life on his own terms.

We’ve already seen Jan (Di Botcher) and her wife Ffion Morgan (Stirling Gallacher) split up over this situation. This week in Aftermath we learn that as well as kicking Ffion out, Jan has turfed Gethin out and he’s now living in a care home. It’s guaranteed that there is much more heartbreak to come from this difficult storyline, which undoubtedly deeply touches many viewers.

Will Jan soon face the most difficult chapter of her life? (Image credit: BBC)

Max’s collapse

The big reveal where Dylan Keogh finds out about Max’s kidney failure has already aired, but the scenes where the deathly ill medic collapses on the hospital floor convulsing in pain are still to come.

There’s definitely a number of directions that this storyline could go in and with Nigel Harman recently joining Strictly Come Dancing’s star studded 2023 lineup, many Casualty fans are fearing the worst.

Could this be the beginning of the end of Max’s time in Holby-land? Watch this space!

Casualty fans are worried about Max's future now Nigel Harman has been confirmed as part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty (mostly) airs on Saturdays on BBC 1.

