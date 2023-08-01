Casualty spoilers: Max Cristie receives a DEADLY diagnosis!

Max Cristie returns to work harbouring a grave secret in Casualty episode Dog Days (BBC One, 8.25pm, Saturday 29 July 2023 — see our TV Guide for listings). Jodie Whyte is initially delighted to see him, but soon regrets giving him a second chance…

Elsewhere, Teddy Gowan is hurting after Sah Brockner and Paige Allcott’s betrayal. Jan Jenning has mixed feelings about her retirement. Donna Jackson is haunted by a guilty conscience. And will Iain Dean die when the brave paramedic is caught up in a life or death explosion?

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Max Cristie returns with a shocking secret!

Max Cristie has been off work seemingly recovering after risking his life to save daughter Jodie Whyte from a fiery explosion at a local pub .

And the enigmatic medic has a new devil-may-care attitude now the secret is out about junior nurse Jodie (Anna Chell) being his estranged daughter!

This week when there’s a major incident, Max (Nigel Harman) doesn't give a fig if anyone thinks he’s playing favourites and chooses Jodie to assist him in resus…

Max (Nigel Harman) is clearly proud to be working alongside her and determined to repair their relationship. While, Jodie is thrilled to have her dad back on the wards.

But not everyone feels the same! Consultant Stevie Nash is still furious about they framed her for a mistake Jodie made with elderly patient Freya Hall ! In fact, working with them in resus, Stevie (Elinor Lawless) can’t help but make a barbed comment about nepotism. Classic Stevie.

Jodie and Max are working like a dream team. But for how long? (Image credit: BBC)

Bad news…

Max and Jodie’s tentative reconciliation is shattered, however, when, later in the shift, Max privately meets with Doctor Stanmore (Alasdair Harvey, The Bill, EastEnders ), who reveals dire news… Max has kidney failure and needs urgent treatment!

There’s even more to this story than meets the eye — it turn out that this isn't the first time Max has faced such a devastating diagnosis…

Jodie in the dark

Reeling from the news, protective Max decides to keep his distance from Jodie, who’s confused by his sudden aloofness. Meanwhile, Dylan Keogh notices Max is struggling and showing signs of illness.

Dylan (William Beck), who has known Max since their university days, recognises the symptoms and confronts his friend. After Max admits the truth, Dylan urges him to tell Jodie. Yet Max is adamant that no one must know and swears the rival consultant to complete secrecy!

Everything we know about Dylan Keogh and Max Cristie's shared past

Max then takes active steps to sever ties with Jodie in heartbreaking scenes that leave the young nurse hurt, confused and wondering how her father can be so cold and cruel…

During an exclusive interview with Nigel Harman and Anna Chell, Nigel revealed that “Max is seriously sick, but he can’t tell Jodie… Just as they’re finding each other this big barrier is born.”

Jodie's worst fears about Max come true after she starts to trust him again. (Image credit: BBC)

Iain Dean dead?

Paramedics Iain Dean and Jacob Masters attend a road traffic accident involving a school minibus, and it’s a dangerous situation… The driver, Stephen Clayden, is trapped and seriously injured.

Iain and Jacobs are waiting for the fire crew to arrive so they can free Stephen and his young passengers safely. But suddenly there’s no time to lose when the unstable vehicle starts leaking fuel!

Could we be saying goodbye to Casualty favourite Iain Dean this week? (Image credit: BBC)

Jacob (Charles Venn) springs into action and gets the kids out. Meanwhile, Iain (Michael Stevenson) attempts to rescue Stephen (William Owen, The Hunt for Raoul Moat ). The crisis terrifyingly escalates when the dripping fuel starts an electrical fire, which spreads rapidly… In mere moments the minibus is engulfed in flames and there are a series of massive explosions.

Will Iain and Stephen get out alive?

And how will Faith Cadogan feel if Iain dies?

After a terrifying explosion, will Jacob have to break bad news to the team? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week

Jan’s mixed emotions...

It’s official, Jan Jenning is retiring! This week the paramedic boss is looking forward to the quiet life with her police officer wife Ffion Morgan (Stirling Gallacher). But there are some pangs of regret, as Jan (Di Botcher) keeps knocking it out of the park during her shift — impressing her nephew sidekick, Teddy Gowan. Meanwhile, Teddy (Milo Clarke) can’t believe for a second that his Auntie Jan will really hang up her uniform.

There’s a shock in store for Jan though…

Jan is shocked to come face-to-face with Lizzie. (Image credit: BBC)

A shout out to a drunk and injured woman in a doorway turns out to be a familiar face. It’s none other than Lizzie (returning guest star Robin Weaver) the daughter of Jan and Teddy’s former patient Mary Barrett.

Jan comforts Lizzie, who reveals her mother has passed away. But there’s another, hidden dimension to this crossing of paths that neither Lizzie or Teddy are aware of… Jan swiped Mary’s powerful pain medication to help her ex-husband Gethin West (Bob Pugh) in his attempt to end his life.

The new Casualty trailer reveals the Gethin-Jan euthanasia storyline is going to be gathering force soon…

How will Lizzie’s sudden return affect Jan?

There's something Jan isn't telling Teddy... (Image credit: BBC)

Teddy heartbroken

Meanwhile, Teddy is experiencing some heartbreak of his own, but unlike Auntie Jan, his is visible for everyone to see. Handovers are frosty and terse between him and ex-girlfriend Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) since their split.

When he gets an unexpected call from Paige, the junior paramedic can’t hide his delight. But his hopes for a reunion are quickly dashed when he realises Paige wants a favour.

Paige leans heavily on Rash during their shift. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Teddy help Paige find missing dog Coco for her dying patient, Ali Giraud (Laurence Bouvard, The Tomorrow People, The Fear Index ) and despairing husband Pete Matthews (Roger Morlidge, Coronation Street, Chemistry of Death )?

And could this tragic guest storyline bring the two young medics closer together?

Word of warning Teddy: If you do want to kiss and make up with Paige, you better not hang about. The junior doc’s ex, Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) is a big support to her in this episode, as she deals with a painful anniversary...

Doggie spoiler: Teddy finds Coco the dog! Could this be the paw-fect time to reconcile with Paige? (Image credit: BBC)

Is it a date?

One of the paramedics makes such a good impression on patient Roxi Flanders (Daniela Pasquini, The Girl Before , The Thief, His Wife, and The Canoe ) that she invites them out on a date. Just who has turned Roxi’s head and will they accept her proposal to meet up?

A friend in need…

Rida Amaan is a tower of support for Jodie, who is nervous about getting closer to Max. As Jodie shares her doubts at the beginning of their shift, Rida (Sarah Seggari) encourages her pal to give Max a second chance. How will Rida feel when Max turns his back on vulnerable Jodie?

Rida is a tower of support for Jodie. (Image credit: BBC)

Donna guilt-ridden…

Donna Jackson is horrified when Ashley Morgan (Connor Curren) turns up at the ED and begs her to tell the truth about the crash, which has left his mum Kerry (Keira Lucchesi) in a coma fighting for her life. With Ash clearly terrified at the prospect of jail, Donna puts in a call to her old Holby City pal Dom Copeland (David Ames — not on screen during this episode, but we live in hope) and asks him to check up on Kerry.

Dylan Keogh overhears and sternly cautions Donna to keep her distance from the Morgans, but his warning falls on deaf ears, when his former carshare buddy takes greater risks to quell her guilty conscience…

Guilty Donna finds her conscience tested... (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan Keogh — ED secret keeper!

The all-comprehending consultant isn’t the main player in this week’s storylines, but he is a key component. He keeps a close eye on Max and ends up deducing the clinical lead has kidney failure!

Then there’s mum Monica Wilson (Sally Scott, Lewis, Silent Witness, Dalgliesh), who is being cagey about her son Bobby’s medical history. Before their fallout Jodie and Max are on the case, but they soon find themselves turning to Dylan. Is Bobby (Aydin Ali) in danger?

Likewise, when Paige and Teddy smuggle a pooch into the ED, they can’t get by beagle-eyed Dylan. The only thing he can’t quite work out (yet) is Donna’s complicated involvement with crash victims’ Kerry and Ash…

Nothing much gets past Dylan Keogh in Casualty episode Dog Days. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty episode Dog Days airs on Saturday 05 August 2023 at 8.25pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

