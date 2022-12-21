Chemistry Of Death — release date, cast, plot and all about the crime thriller starring Harry Treadaway

Chemistry Of Death on Paramount Plus will be bringing the 2006 crime thriller by author Simon Becket (opens in new tab)t (opens in new tab)to life. Penny Dreadful actor Harry Treadaway step into the shoes of forensic anthropologist Dr David Hunter. He was once a renowned police consultant but has made a new life for himself as a GP in the tranquil English countryside. But when it becomes clear that there’s a brutal killer in the area, David finds himself called upon to help.

The series also stars Amy Nuttall, Nick Blood and Katie Leung. and here's everything we know si about Chemistry Of Death on Paramount Plus…

The six-episode series Chemistry Of Death will premiere on Paramount Plus in the UK from Thursday January 19 2023. We'll update when we hear a US air date.

Chemistry Of Death plot

After a devastating personal tragedy, forensic anthropologist Dr David Hunter turned his back on his past as a police consultant and started a new life as a country GP. He hoped his past would stay buried but when the bizarrely mutilated body of a young woman is found in the woods, he’s asked to help the police find the killer. Initially David is reluctant to step back into that world but then another woman disappears and everyone in the small community finds themselves under suspicion. As the community begins to tear itself apart, David know he’ll have to call upon all his knowledge and expertise to find the twisted mind behind the killings.

Chemistry Of Death cast — Harry Treadaway as Dr David Hunter

Harry Treadaway plays the forensic anthropologist running away from his traumatic past. He played Victor Frankenstein in the series Penny Dreadful and Roddy Llewellyn in The Crown. He’s also starred in Star Trek: Picard, Deceit, Mr. Mercedes and Truckers. He is the twin brother of actor Luke Treadaway.

Harry Treadaway plays Dr David Hunter in Chemistry of Death. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in Chemistry Of Death

Downton Abbey and Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall is playing Grace Strachan, a relative newcomer to the rural community. She’s also starred in Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, Liar, All Creatures Great and Small and New Tricks. Nick Blood plays her husband Michael. He’s known for The Bletchley Circle, The Bill, Babylon, Him & Her, Strike and Close to Me.

Harry Potter star Katie Leung also stars alongside David Hayman, Anna Anderson, Douglass Russel, Hardiy Kruger Jnr, Jeanne Goursaud, Jefferson Hall, Lucien Msamatie, Samuel Anderson, Stuart Bowman and Neve McKintosh.

Amy Nuttall plays Grace Strachan. (Image credit: Getty)

Nick Blood plays Michael Strachan. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer for Chemistry Of Death?

No but we can’t wait to see Harry in action, so if one drops we’ll post it on this page.

Locations and more about Chemistry Of Death on Paramount Plus

Chemistry Of Death was filmed over 15 weeks in locations throughout Norfolk and Glasgow in the UK. The novel by author Simon Beckett (opens in new tab)was first published in 2006 and follows the character of Dr David Hunter, who then featured in further crime novels by Simon Beckett.

Chemistry of Death is part of a new slate of projects for Paramount+, including a Sexy Beast prequel series and an adaptation of A Gentleman in Moscow starring Ewan McGregor.