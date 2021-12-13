'Holby City' star David Ames posts emotional tweet as cast shoot final scenes
'Holby City' will officially come to an end in March 2022, and the last scenes are being filmed.
Holby City has been on our screens for over two decades, but it's sadly coming to an end next year. The cast and crew are already filming final scenes too, with actor David Ames taking to Twitter to share the sad news that his time on Holby was coming to an end very soon.
In his update, he told fans that "This week is my very last week of Holby City" alongside an emotional GIF, and many people took to the comments to express their sadness that it was coming to an end.
One good piece of news for fans is that David will still be seen on screen for several more weeks before the show finally ends in early 2022.
Replying to TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, he added: "It’s going to be a strange week but we’re such a lovely bunch it’ll be full of love too."
David has played the role of Dr Dom Copeland since 2013, where he first appeared in season 15 of the popular soap. During that time he's been involved in important storylines, including some heavy ones regarding his sexuality.
Throughout his time on the series, we've learned that Dr Copeland attended medical school to escape the bullying he'd endured and that he changed his name from Darren to Dominic due to some unpleasant nicknames he'd received.
He has also been involved in an ongoing rivalry with Dr Arthur Digby (Rob Ostler) throughout the course of the soap and was married to Ben "Lofty" Chiltern (Lee Mead) for a brief period.
Earlier this year, the BBC confirmed the news of Holby's axe saying: "We're very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years.
"We are so very grateful to all of Holby's wonderful cast, crew, writers, producers – and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.
"This tough decision reflects the BBC's commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country."
Holby City continues on BBC1 at 7:30pm on Tues 14 Dec. See our TV Guide for full listings.
