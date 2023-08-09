Exciting Casualty pictures reveal NEW LOOKS for main characters

Casualty first look — character makeovers and what they mean…

A haircut coupled with a mini makeover often heralds a new chapter in a person’s life following a difficult time. As BBC Casualty release new cast publicity photos, we can’t help but wonder (Carrie Bradshaw style*) is there more to these characters' revamps than meets the eye?

Casualty 2023 — new looks, a first look

Dylan Keogh

Dylan Keogh is looking dapper in a newly released Casualty image. (Image credit: BBC)

Leading the Casualty new look charge is senior consultant Dylan Keogh. Recently Dylan (William Beck) has been seen sporting a dishevelled shaggy style, which may have been an indicator of how thrown he has been this series since investigating the death of his mentor, losing his clinical lead position and putting up with an unwelcome blast from the past, in the form of Max Cristie.

In these newly released images, the ED stalwart appears groomed and grounded. Is this an indication of what lies ahead? Is it possible that he may return to the role of clinical lead? After all, it’s just been revealed that current clinical lead Max has kidney failure. Plus, Nigel Harman, who plays Max has been hotly tipped for Strictly Come Dancing 2023!

Fans have long been obsessed with Dylan’s style - before the shag, there was the beard - so it will be interesting to see if this changeup is relevant on screen…

Watch this space!

Ryan Firth

There's a certain buzz about Ryan... (Image credit: BBC)

Trainee nurse Ryan Firth made a strong first impression when he joined Holby ED earlier this year - for all the wrong reasons. From picking on timid Cam Mickelthwaite to spreading false rumours about Max and Jodie. But, it seems, he’s learning...

Recent episodes have seen the maligned medic clumsily attempt to make amends with Cam, first with Bob the dog and this week with some questionable-but-well-intended advice. He’s also started to grow into a more genuinely caring and compassionate nurse.

Bob the dog. (Image credit: BBC)

In this new Casualty image Ryan, who lets face it, likes the look of himself at the best of times, has swapped a time consuming fashionable undercut for a stronger yet less fussy style. Could this be the beginning of a harderworking, kinder-to-others phase for the previously carefree and careless pleasure seeker?

Eddie-Joe Robinson, who plays the layered medic has hinted as much saying: “Ryan is flawed, but there are definite moments of growth for him too… He’s a bit of a bad boy, but with a sensitive side.”

Cam Mickelthwaite

We’re excited to see what lies ahead for Cam, as he becomes more self-assured. (Image credit: BBC)

Is Cam entering a new phase in his life? Gone are the ‘90s inspired curtains, swept aside in favour of a tidier and more mature look with a hint of preppy cool. If anyone needs a confidence boost, it’s this painfully shy medic, so let's hope his new look helps pave the way to an energetic phase of assertiveness and self belief… both on the personal front and at work.

Another point to consider about Cam is that we don't actually know that much about him other than he lives in his grandmother's house, renting out rooms to Jodie and Rida, in order to help her with her care home costs. Having removed his curtains, is Cam ready to start letting his friends (and us!) in?

On joining Casualty, Barney Walsh who plays Cam, told What To Watch: “With Jodie, Cam finds her happy-go-lucky sense beautiful. With Ryan, even though he bullies him, Cam admires his strength in his own ability.”

Same, same… but different?

Casualty have also released new images of doctor Rash Masum and nurses Rida Amaan and Jodie Whyte. At first glance they don’t look overly different, but could this be significant? All three are in the middle of some pretty difficult times…

Rash Masum

Arms folded and looking straight ahead. What does the future hold for Rash? The body language says 'closed' and there's something sad about his gaze. (Are we reading too much into this?!) (Image credit: BBC)

Rash Masum has more on his plate than most. His father Ashok was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year, the father and son were also central to the Holby Care Home scandal uncovered by Dylan Keogh. Since then Rash (Neet Mohan) decided to move his father to a more expensive care home, which has meant taking out a large loan and working every extra shift he can.

But there has been some light during these difficult times, namely nurse Rida Amaan…

Rida Amaan

A beaming smile makes us hopeful happy times are ahead for Rida. (Image credit: BBC)

We can’t help but notice that Rida seems to keep a little part of Rash’s heart warm and vice versa. Since their heart-to-heart two hander in Little White Lies, where they discussed everything from faith to hospital fixtures, there have been small signs that something solid is developing. Whether that’s a firm friendship or something romantic, when it comes to these two endearing characters, we’re cheering them on.

That said, we know from the Casualty Summer 2023 Trailer that there are difficult times ahead for Rida. The trail shows the junior nurse covered in cuts and being comforted by best friend Jodie.

Since Rida’s arrival in Holby there have been hints that all is not easy in her family life, although nothing explicit has been revealed… yet.

Speaking to us earlier this year, Sarah Seggari explained more about her character’s backstory: “Rida comes from a background that’s strict on religion. She in herself is Muslim but she’s also battling the two worlds of her home life and her career, and how to balance religion and work.”

She also hinted at what the future holds: “I don’t know how much I can say, but I will tell you that Rida has a very close relationship with another character…"

Jodie Whyte

There's a sense of energetic movement in this new image released by Casualty... In light of Max's recent behaviour, does Jodie feel like doing a runner? (Image credit: BBC)

Ahh Jodie Whyte, so much heartache, so young. Recently scenes saw the trainee nurse being coldly rejected by her newly-found father Max.

Jodie (Anna Chell) has very fixed views about her deceased mum and estranged father’s bitter breakup, but could everything she thinks she know be turned on its head?

Max secretly has kidney failure and fans have been speculating that Jodie may end up finding out this could be part of the reason for his distance from her growing up. There’s also much talk online about Jodie donating a kidney to save her father.

Time will tell!

Keep watching Casualty on BBC1 on Saturdays to find out how this all plays out. For the up-to-date information on when the medical drama airs, check out our Casualty Guide.

And, if there are any more new images released, we will update this page too, so check back for updates.

*Imagine if Carrie Bradshaw was a Casualty fan?!

