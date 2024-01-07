Casualty fans praise 'wonderful' new character as 'the calm, strong one'

Casualty fans have praised new character Ngozi for her 'convincing' portrayal, predicting that she'll be the 'calm, strong' team member they need at Holby.

In last night's instalment of Casualty (which aired Saturday 6th January) we saw the new nurse take on challenges in her stride, showing her kind and compassionate nature.

Adesuwa Oni, who also starred in Netflix’s African Queens: Njinga, has joined the cast as Ngozi in December, playing an Emergency Department nurse who has recently moved to the UK from Nigeria.

'All hopeful for Ngozi, think she will be the calm strong one, she walked into chaos really and took it all in her stride,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'Ngozi, is she a nurse in real life? ... just got 'it' hey! More convincing than old Charlie who has been in #Casualty 100years!'

And another wrote, 'Ngozi is coming across as a really caring and wonderful nurse, watch the writers ruin that somehow.'

While another said, 'I already love Ngozi, and look forward to discovering the back story that has made her so compassionate and wise.'

And another wrote, 'I really like Ngozi and how she's looking out for the baby's father on her first day.'

Casualty bosses first introduced the new character in a post on 3rd January, with a video of the actor, alongside the caption: 'There’s a new face in the E.D!'

We're excited to see what's next for Ngozi. Tune in next Saturday 13th January to see what's next for the gang at Holby.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer.