Casualty fans praise 'wonderful' new character as 'the calm, strong one'
Casualty viewers are impressed with new ED recruit Ngozi
Casualty fans have praised new character Ngozi for her 'convincing' portrayal, predicting that she'll be the 'calm, strong' team member they need at Holby.
In last night's instalment of Casualty (which aired Saturday 6th January) we saw the new nurse take on challenges in her stride, showing her kind and compassionate nature.
Adesuwa Oni, who also starred in Netflix’s African Queens: Njinga, has joined the cast as Ngozi in December, playing an Emergency Department nurse who has recently moved to the UK from Nigeria.
'All hopeful for Ngozi, think she will be the calm strong one, she walked into chaos really and took it all in her stride,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
While another said, 'Ngozi, is she a nurse in real life? ... just got 'it' hey! More convincing than old Charlie who has been in #Casualty 100years!'
And another wrote, 'Ngozi is coming across as a really caring and wonderful nurse, watch the writers ruin that somehow.'
While another said, 'I already love Ngozi, and look forward to discovering the back story that has made her so compassionate and wise.'
And another wrote, 'I really like Ngozi and how she's looking out for the baby's father on her first day.'
Casualty bosses first introduced the new character in a post on 3rd January, with a video of the actor, alongside the caption: 'There’s a new face in the E.D!'
We're excited to see what's next for Ngozi. Tune in next Saturday 13th January to see what's next for the gang at Holby.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
