Casualty boss reveals 'surprise' TWIST for Charlie Fairhead's emotional exit

Casualty fans were devastated to hear that show icon, Derek Thompson, will be stepping down from his role as Charlie Fairhead after 37 years in the role.

But there is good news for viewers because it has been announced that there is a surprise twist heading for Charlie's exit storyline, that is set to air next year.

Over the years, Charlie has been the lynchpin of the hospital’s emergency department and at the centre of countless major storylines. But if there is one person who knows Charlie inside out, it is actor Derek, who has played the role since Casualty first landed on our screens back in 1986.

Casualty legend Charlie Fairhead. (Image credit: BBC)

And while the finer details of Charlie's exit storyline, which will be filmed in the autumn, are understandably being kept tightly under wraps, Jon Sen, Executive Producer of Casualty for BBC Studios has revealed that in a surprise twist, it was actually Derek who came up with the leaving storyline for Charlie.

He said: "Derek and I would often joke that, after such a long and dramatic career in the NHS, there was almost nothing that Charlie hadn’t seen. So it was an amazing surprise to me when Derek arrived with a brilliant idea for Charlie’s exit as part of an upcoming storyline, which was too good to pass up."

Charlie with his lost love, Duffy. (Image credit: BBC)

Jon went on to say how much Derek would be missed at the show, having become such a legendary part of the medical drama over the last 37 years... "We will all miss Derek enormously. Over nearly four decades, Derek has crafted an iconic character who is woven into the fabric of British TV history.

"We will miss his craft, his humour, and his on-screen presence. We’re also going to miss a friend, so for the next few months we’re going to have a ball filming Charlie’s final chapter."

Charlie Fairhead has always been at the centre of the drama in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Despite being the one to care for others for almost four decades, Charlie has also seen a fair few of his own struggles including when he was run over by an ambulance on his wedding day and a near-fatal cardiac arrest during a gang siege.

But the most memorable part of Charlie is his loving relationship — and heart-breaking farewell — with his beloved fellow nurse Duffy (Cathy Shipton).

Keep an eye on our Casualty page to find out all the news about Charlie's exit over the coming months as well as all the latest spoilers and exclusive interviews.

Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.