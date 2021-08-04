'Casualty' spoilers: Fenisha and Lev’s wedding carnage. Who survives?

Ethan races to treat Lev in Casualty, unaware Fenisha is also in danger!

Ethan and Fenisha's fate is revealed this week in Casualty (BBC1, 9.30pm, Saturday 31 July 2021 — see our TV Guide for listings)

When the BBC1's medical drama returns to our screens, it’s a race against time to rescue trapped Fenisha, as a speeding train approaches!

Elsewhere, husband-to-be, Ethan, gets shock news about his Huntington’s disease, completely unaware that Fenisha is fighting for her life.

Full spoilers for the second part of Casualty’s two-part wedding special below…

Fenisha trapped in deadly cliffhanger

As the credits rolled on Casualty last week, paramedic Lev Malinovsky watched in horror as doctor Matthew Afolami’s car, carrying Fenisha Khatri to her wedding, crashed onto railroad tracks as a train approached at high speed!

This week’s Casualty reveals how bride-to-be Fenisha and her ex-fiance Matthew ended up in this deadly situation…

Fenisha's wedding to Ethan is derailed by Matthew...

What happened after Fenisha accepted Matthew’s lift?

After offering to drive Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) to her wedding venue, Matthew (Osi Okerafor) declares his undying love for the paramedic and asks her to run away with him!

Furious, Fenisha demands he stop the car and storms off. The former lovers have a massive showdown until, eventually, they come to an understanding and crushed Matthew accepts defeat.

Following this, they hop back into Matthew’s car and he speeds to get Fenisha to the church on time. But, as they approach the railway station, he loses control and careers through the barriers and onto the tracks!

Lev action hero

Lev, who’s been leaving former lover Xander to the station, leaps into action. With Fenisha trapped in the car Lev (Uriel Emil) and Matthew attempt to push the car out of the path of the approaching train.

What follows are devastating scenes that leave Fenisha and Lev fighting for their lives.

Shocked Faith learns Lev has put his life on the line...

Ethan elsewhere

Meanwhile, groom-to-be, Ethan (George Rainsford) is also running late for the wedding, after getting a shock update about his Huntington’s disease. He happens upon the scene of the crash and begins treating Lev, unaware that Fenisha is in another ambulance with Matthew...

Urgent treatment

Both Fenisha and Lev are brought into Holby ED for urgent treatment.

Dylan Keogh and Matthew battle to save Fenisha. While Ethan and Rash work on saving Lev.

Will Lev and Fenisha make it out alive?

Matthew at the scene of the accident. Has he escaped uninjured?

Also in Casualty this week

At the wedding venue Ethan and Fenisha’s guests are left scratching their heads waiting for the couple to turn up.

To pass the time Jan and Charlie get stuck into the sparkling rhubarb wine, and one of them gets a bit loose lipped and lairy!

Faith turns up the wedding on her own, feeling proud that Lev has gone to the police station with Xander to tell the truth about Sam.

Tina accuses Jacob of leaving her alone at the wedding, starts a nasty argument, and threatens to leave, fully expecting Jacob to chase after her… Will Jacob follow or walk away?

Iain tries to keep the party spirit going by putting together a playlist, until he receives a call bringing shocking information.

Soon afterwards, the wedding party make their way to the hospital only to receive devastating news...