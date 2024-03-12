EastEnders LEGEND set to appear in Casualty as part of Charlie's exit story

An EastEnders icon will be in Casualty as part of Charlie Fairhead's final farewell.

EastEnders legend Annette Badland will star in Casualty this Saturday (March, 16) as part of Charlie Fairhead's (Derek Thompson) final episode.

Annette played wicked Aunt Babe for three years and was introduced to EastEnders in 2014 as the aunt of Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) and Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White).

Evil Aunt Babe caused destruction throughout Walford and her constant vile actions left her at loggerheads with the Carter clan. She was eventually disowned by the family when they discovered that she had left her sister Sylvie Carter (Linda Marlowe) to die and stole from the pub.

She left the Square in 2017, after being thrown out of the Vic by Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and her final words saw her cursing the Carter family, hoping they lose everything.

Annette is set to return to our screens in Casualty as she takes on the role of retiring charge nurse Shirley Baldwin in flashback scenes that centre on an important day for young Charlie's (Jack Franklin) nursing career.

Annette Badland as Shirley Baldwin in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Last week, Charlie was left fighting for his life after being stabbed by a patient who was trying to steal supplies from the pharmacy in the hospital.

Charlie's fate will be revealed this week, marking the legacy character’s departure from Holby ED after 37 years.

While his friends and colleagues pull out all the stops to save him, Charlie's life hangs in the balance as he drifts in and out of consciousness re-living a pivotal day from his past in flashbacks, which feature Annette as Shirley Baldwin.

Annette famously played villain Aunt Babe in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

In Charlie's flashback, Shirley Baldwin realises a young curly-haired Charlie still has a lot to learn, but also a lot to give. As Charlie's emotional scenes pan out, will the beloved character live or die on his last ever shift?

However, it won't be long before actor Derek Thompson appears on our screens once again as he has landed a new role in Blue Lights season 2.

Derek will play the role of retired police officer Robin Graham, who is first introduced in the second episode of the season.

It's been teased that his past and conscience will catch up with him when trainee solicitor Jen Robinson (Hannah McClean) investigates a decades-old case that will have dangerous implications for the present.

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.