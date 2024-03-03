Casualty fans FUMING over 'terrible' exit storyline of THIS legendary character

Casualty fans said goodbye to one of the medical drama's biggest characters this weekend, as Max Cristie (played by Nigel Harman) waved goodbye to the ED - seemingly for good.

In last night's episode of Casualty (which aired Saturday 2nd March) Max was seen recovering after vital kidney surgery. After Max had come around, he broke the news to his daughter Jodie that he had applied to work with Medics of the World and been offered a placement in South Sudan.

Casualty fans were less than impressed with the exit plot, taking to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the 'terrible' turn of events.

'"Thanks for the kidney, estranged daughter. I’m leaving now." Not really the best exit storyline…' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

To which another Casualty fan replied, 'Seemed very rushed to me.'

While another said, 'What a terrible exit plot. C’mon writers, really!'

While another wrote, 'On one hand, thank you for not killing him off so he could potentially return one day… but on the other hand, was that the best exit he could be given?

'Really underwhelming to the point many of us obviously didn’t realise that was his final episode until the tweet.'

And another wrote, 'THAT was his exit !!?? who in production did nigel p**s off then??'

And another pointed out, 'This seemed a bit of a low-key exit for a character that had such an impact [impact] on the shoe, however I'm pleased that he could potentially come back again.'

We'll miss you, Nigel! Tune in to next week's instalment of the BBC medical drama on Saturday 9th March to see what's next for Dr Stevie Nash and the rest of the Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.