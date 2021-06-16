'Biff and Chip' – everything you need to know about the new CBeebies show

Biff and Chip have been teaching children to read for years but now they are jumping onto our screens in this new live-action adaptation on CBeebies. The Biff and Chip books are as much a part of childhood as our ABCs nowadays but now they’ve been brought to life on CBeebies.

The series will tell the fun adventures of twins Biff and Chip Robinson, their inquisitive brother Kipper and pet dog Floppy. We will see the characters makeup games, solve problems and create incredible make-believe worlds as they explore the world around them — often with the grown-ups in tow.

From the plots to the characters, here’s everything you need to know about the new CBeebies series Biff and Chip…

Biff and Chip will air this autumn on CBeebies in the UK, having been filmed in the north west of England, across Warrington and Urmston. As soon as we hear the start date, we will update. There are 25 episodes in this first series which are all 11 minutes long.

Biff and Chip cast

Joining Biff and Chip is former EastEnders star Kellie Shirley (who played Walford's Carly Wicks). She stars as the twins’ mum Mrs Robinson. She’s also known for playing Kirsty in the series In The Long Run and has had roles in Death in Paradise, Doctors and Call The Midwife.

Jack Wilkinson will play Mr Robinson while Des Yankson and Shauna Shim will play neighbours, Mr and Mrs Page.

Meanwhile, Melanie Walters, who’s best known for playing Gwen in Gavin and Stacey, is fun-loving, and sometimes mischievous Gran.

Biff and Chip star Kellie Shirley as Carly Wicks in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Biff and Chip's Gran — Melanie Walters (in blue cardie) as Gwen in Gavin and Stacey. (Image credit: BBC)

Biff and Chip — the younger cast

See our main picture above of the Biff and Chip younger cast. Tilly Kaye will play Biff. She previously appeared in Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax. Her twin Chip is played by George Robinson, while Freddie James is their cheeky little brother Kipper. They are joined on their adventures by their best friends Wilf (Inathi Rozani) and Wilma Page (Dorothy Peters-Lowe).

Biff and Chip — the episodes and stories

New storylines will be written exclusively for this 25-episode TV version of Biff and Chip and will see the characters playing in the park, making up stories at home and exploring with their best friends. Their imaginations have no boundaries!

Biff and Chip — the books

The Biff and Chip books are written by Roderick Hunt and illustrated by Alex Brychta. They were created in 1986 after the author said he wanted to develop a reading programme based on "humour and fun and motivation". They form part of the Oxford Reading Tree Books and are used in 80 per cent of British primary schools.