Call the Midwife season 14 episode 1 recap: who makes the shock decision to leave Nonnatus House?

Call the Midwife season 14 has reunited us with all our Nonnatus House favorites as we arrive in 1070s Poplar for more twists, turns and, of course, expectant mothers and babies!

The Call the Midwife Christmas specials 2024 kickstarted the new series in style with Trixie returning from New York, Reggie going missing and panic for Nonnatus House as the building's future was thrown into jeopardy.

Here is everything that happened in Call the Midwife season 14 episode 1...

The first episode of the new series opens with the usual mother and baby clinic but one mum-to-be that isn't happy is Winnie who has been told that she must have another C-section for her second baby to avoid uterine rupture. Sister Veronica is on hand to help her see Dr Turner to get a second opinion.

Trixie is back at Nonnatus House much to everyone's delight, and she is thrown in at the deep end when Sister Julienne reveals that the Board of Health has declared war on Nonnatus House because they don't like that the order are religious sisters.

There is a spark between Cyril and Rosalind when she arrives at the council offices with some paperwork and he tells her that they are looking for volunteers at the local homeless shelter. Rosalind suggests that she might put her name down, mainly to get out of Cubs duty with Nurse Crane and Miss Higgins, and the pair seem to relish the idea of spending more time together.

Paula Cunningham arrives for her paper round, but when she is sick, Violet offers to walk her home. However, when her mother comes in to collect a jumper Paula left behind at the paper shop, Violet uses the chance to tell Mrs Cunningham about Paula being unwell.

Doctor Turner goes to see Paula and it turns out she is pregnant, despite being only 13. Her parents are very religious and don't want to hear of the fact their daughter is in the family way, stating that they have protected her from all things to do with boys, including keeping her away from sex education at school.

There are more babies being born in season 14! (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Nurse Crane goes to see mum-to-be Winnie at her house on the Isle of Dogs, and she complains about the fact she is going to have to have a c-section. But after she sees what could happen if she has a natural delivery, she is terrified and tells Doctor Turner that she will have the c-section as planned.

While everyone else gets ready for a meeting of the Raise the Roof campaign for fairer nurses’ pay, Roger arrives to collect Nancy for a dinner dance at his work. They have a good evening, but Nancy has something on her mind and she shows Roger a letter she has been sent from Netherditch Hospital who have offered her the same job there with cottage accommodation that they offered her 18 months ago. Roger encourages her to take it, becasue not only will she be closer to him until they get married, but it will also mean a better school for Colette. With their future all planned out, Roger proposes with an opal ring they chose together.

The Raise the Roof meeting is a huge success and everyone is shocked when a 22% pay rise is announced so Rosalind and Joyce head to the fish and chip shop to get a celebratory dinner for everyone.

Meanwhile, at Fred and Violet's house, they are surprised to get a late-night visit from Mr Southwell who tells Violet in her role as Mayor that the Isle Of Dogs is announcing its independence and that he is the new president. Violet sees the funny side of things and calls their announcement an attention-seeking gimmick and won't give them her support.

Roger's mother, Esther, makes her feelings about Nancy very clear. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Paula's father comes to see Cyril at the council offices and Cyril must ask the awkward question about who the father of Paula's baby is. Mr Cunningham is adamant it isn't him, but also isn't aware of his daughter having a boyfriend. Joyce visits Paula and during her examination, she finds that the girl's hymen is still partially intact, which makes her parents think this is either an immaculate conception or she has been 'interfeared with' by the devil. Doctor Turner tries to make Mrs Cunninhgam see sense, but she isn't listening.

Meanwhile, Nancy tells her Nonnatus House friends and colleagues that she is leaving and while they are happy for her, they are also sad to see her go. However, she is soon put out when Roger's mother, Esther Nobel, arrives at Nonnatus House to unleash her wrath about her son marrying a Roman Catholic. Roger tries to talk to his mother, but she doesn't like the fact Nancy has a daughter out of 'wedlock' and they argue. Meanwhile, Nancy offloads to Miss Higgins, who suggests Nancy needs someone to sing her praises to Esther.

Mr and Mrs Cunningham invite some of their church friends round to try and rid Paula of the devil by cleansing her soul, but their chanting only terrifies her and she runs away to Nonnatus House.

After deciding that she would have the c-section, Winnie goes into labor at home and she can't get to the hospital becasue Isle of Dogs activists are protesting and blocking the roads. Nurse Crane is terrified about her giving birth at home becasue of a past mother in her care dying of a uterine rupture, however, Rosalind takes charge and soon the baby is born without too much drama.

Meanwhile, Esther has been invited to tea by Miss Higgins, who impresses with her scones and tells Roger's mother about her son and family, and soon changes her mind about Nancy.

Nancy and Roger have an engagement party. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

At Nonnatus House Joyce talks to Paula and finds out about a young male friend of hers who she had sex with without understanding what it was becasue she was forced to skip sex education at school. Finally, the father of Paula's baby is revealed and she is sent to a mother-and-baby home, which her parents are devastated about.

After Paula (and her hamsters!) are moved to the home by Cyril and Rosalind, the pair share a heart-to-heart and another close moment... could this be the beginnings of a lovely friendship or more?!

At the very end of the episode, everyone throws Roger and Nancy a surprise engagement party at the cafe... and even Roger's mother, Esther, is there now that she has finally softened towards Nancy after Hiss Higgins' chat!

In the UK Call the Midwife season 14 airs on Sundays on BBC One at 8pm. In the UK the series will start in March 2025 on PBS.