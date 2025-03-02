Call the Midwife season 14 ending explained: wedding drama, a shock pregnancy and a surprise return

Call the Midwife season 14 has reunited us with all our Nonnatus House favorites as we arrive in 1070s Poplar for more twists, turns and, of course, expectant mothers and babies!

The Call the Midwife Christmas specials 2024 kickstarted the new series in style with Trixie returning from New York, Reggie going missing and panic for Nonnatus House as the building's future was thrown into jeopardy. Now we have reached the end of 1970 and we have a wedding at Nonnatus House.

Here is everything that happened in Call the Midwife season 14 episode 8...

The season finale opens with Nancy coming back to Poplar with Roger for their wedding... however, their plans to stay at Nonnatus House are ruined when a local mother and baby unit has a fire and lots of young mums and babies have to come and stay at the house temporarily. Instead, Miss Higgins welcomes Nancy and Colette into her home with open arms and she is excited about the prospect of a wedding to celebrate.

One of the young mums that are brought to Nonnatus House is schoolgirl Paula from earlier in the series, and she is almost at her due date. However, she isn't at the house for long becasue Doctor Turner diagnoses her with a bladder infection and anemia so she is sent to the maternity home, and Sister Monica Joan is left to look after Paula's pet hamsters. Sister Veronica visits Paula's mother to ask if she would consider having her home again, but she is adamant she won't see her daughter until the baby has been born and adopted.

As Nancy is being fitted for her wedding dress, Violet is shocked to see she is carrying a bit of extra weight and comments that most brides lose weight before the wedding and not gain it... Nancy sheepishly admits that she is seven months pregnant, leaving Miss Higgins and Violet surprised but thrilled for her.

Paula is ready to have her baby. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Soon Phyillis comes over to share in the happy news and the women vow to keep the secret between them as Nancy doesn't want the news getting out before she is married. Not only is she worried about what the nuns might think, but she is also yet to tell Colette that she is going to be a big sister. Nancy is embarrassed that she didn't know she was in the family way at first, especially becasue she is a nurse.

At the maternity home, Paula's father comes to visit her, and he admits that her mother doesn't know he is there. Later, Paula is scared when she hears another mother going into labour and Rosalind tells Doctor Turner that she thinks she might be better somewhere else. He suggests the Mother House, which is also a registered orphanage. Rosalind goes with Paula to help her settle in, but before she leaves she heads to see Sister Veronica for Paula's medical notes and finds her talking with Cyril, and Sister Veronica sees sparks fly between Cyril and Rosalind.

Also heading off to the Mother House are Sister Catherine and Sister Julienne, who are going there for Sister Catherine's vows. Once there, Sister Hilda welcomes them and breaks the news that Sister Elizabeth, who was meant to be taking her vows with Sister Catherine has left the order and so Sister Catherine will be taking her vows alone. Sister Catherine is disappointed, but on the plus side, she gets the first pick of all the wedding dresses.

Reggie is bullied by a gang of teenagers. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Roger and Nancy meet to talk about their wedding and wonder how to break the news about the baby to Collette... they come up with a plan together and the following day and, although the plan doesn't quite go smoothly, Collette is happy that she is going to have a sibling and they all celebrate.

That evening Reggie finally gets delivery of a vase he made at school for Nancy's wedding present. But as he is walking home with it, a gang of boys start bullying him and he drops it while he falls over. Thankfully Geoffery is there to chase the boys away, but sadly the vase is broken.

Sister Catherine tries to choose the wedding dress she is going to wear for her vows and Sister Hilda is very opinionated about what she should be wearing, telling her chiffon sleeves aren't for November!

Sister Hilda is back. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Over dinner, Sister Hilda tells Sister Julienne that Poplar isn't the only place that has found its funding dwindling as it is happening at branches all over the country and that Mother Mildred has sold the Mother House's orchard and kitchen gardens to property developers to cover their financial shortfalls. Sister Hilda predicts they will all end up going abroad to become missionaries, but Sister Julienne wonders what will happen to Sister Catherine, who is by far the youngest of the nuns.

Nancy's hen night arrives and she spends the whole evening trying to hide her pregnancy while everyone else enjoys some hula hooping. The following morning she isn't feeling well and complains of an upset stomach. She is convinced it is the curry she ate the night before, but Phyllis checks her over and is convinced that she might be more than 7 months pregnant. Nancy dismisses the idea, but her twinges of pain are worrying.

The following day Rosalind goes with Paula on a trip to the seaside as it is close to the Mother House, and it is in the same place that Sister Catherine reunites with her own sister, Helen, who has come to see her take her vows and she is thrilled to see her. They talk about their difficult childhood becasue of their father - so when Helen tells Sister Catherine that their father gave her the money for the train fare as he wanted someone to be with her when she took her vows, Sister Catherine is touched. The sisters dance on the beach and Sister Julienne sees them together and smiles.

Sister Catherine's sister is there for her vows. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

As Trixie heads back to America to be a bridesmaid for one of Matthew's friends, back at Miss Higgins' house Nancy is in labour but luckily Phyllis is on hand to call an ambulance.

Paula's father turns up at the maternity home to see her and is shocked to learn she has been moved to the Mother House. At home, he talks to his wife about bringing her home, but she is adamant that they have done the right thing by signing her care over to the council and she can come home again when the baby has been born.

In the back of the ambulance Nancy's in full labour and nothing is stopping this baby from coming - Phyllis goes into full nurse mode and juggles helping her friend through her labour and keeping Roger calm, who is panicking enough for all three of them. Soon the baby arrives and Nancy welcomes a new daughter into the world. At the hospital, Phyllis tells Nancy that her baby was no more than a few weeks early and weighs a respectable 5lb. Colette is thrilled to meet her sister and asks Roger if she can call him daddy, which makes him happy.

Paula has a baby boy. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Rosalind wakes to find Paula is in labour. Doctor Turner is worried about whether Paula's young body will be able to cope with the labour and decides to go to the Mother House to help Rosalind. Sister Veronica and Sister Monica Joan hitch a ride with him and Sister Catherine is thrilled to see Sister Monica Joan there for her special day.

As Sister Catherine makes her vows to God with the Order and her own sister watching on proudly, Paula is in the full throws of labour and after a lot of help from Rosalind, Sister Julienne and Doctor Turner she safely delivers a baby boy. Her parents are told of the news, but when Paula's father asks to speak to her, all she can do is sob down the phone.

Back in Poplar, Reggie is thrilled when Geoffery comes to the house with his mended vase for Nancy's wedding... he has had it fixed with melted gold and everyone agrees it looks even more beautiful now than ever.

Cyril and Rosalind share their first kiss. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

At the Mother House Rosalind and Cyril talk about Paula's baby and what will become of him as her parents arrive. Her mother has finally had a change of heart and realises that she hasn't dealt with her daughter's pregnancy in the best way, and is moved when she meets her grandson for the first time, asking for reassurance from Cyril that he will go to a good family. Eventually, Paula is reunited with her parents and she goes home, ready to start her childhood again.

The time has come for Nancy and Roger to tie the knot, and even the rain in Poplar isn't enough to dampen the celebrations. As everyone cheers Nancy into the wedding car, Cyril gets caught in the moment and finally pulls Rosalind in for their first kiss.

Nancy and Roger's wedding gives everyone something to celebrate. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Roger is full of love as he watches Nancy walk down the aisle, with Miss Higgins on her arm to give her away. There isn't a dry eye in the room as the pair say their vows, and before they head to the wedding party they make a stop at the hospital to see their new baby, who they have called Melinda.

At the wedding party, everyone is in a great mood, and there are balloons and sparklers, just as Nancy wanted. Reggie's fixed vase takes pride of place on the buffet table as Phyllis takes photos of everyone having a good time. Another season of Call the Midwife has come to an end with a warm fuzzy feeling, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

In the UK all episodes of Call the Midwife season 14 are available on BBC iPlayer. In the US the series will start on Sunday, March 30 at 8/7c on PBS.