How to watch The Buccaneers: stream the new period drama online on release date

The latest of this year's period dramas arrives on Wednesday, November 8, when The Buccaneers arrives — but it's less "swashbuckling" and more "swish dressing".

The show is set in the 1870s, and follows several young women from America, who descend upon the British social scene in an attempt to marry into titles and established families. However, there's as much culture clashing as there is romance for the five women.

The Buccaneers is the latest adaptation of the same-titled book by Edith Wharton, who'd only left a plan for its ending when she died in 1937, and previous attempts to put the story to the screen (or even finish it) haven't gone down very well. So this is another chance for someone to finish the story in a way that makes fans happy.

how to watch The Buccaneers

How to watch The Buccaneers

The new adaptation of The Buccaneers will be available to watch online using the streaming service Apple TV Plus, because the show was made exclusively for the Apple-owned platform.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £6.99 per month to subscribe, and if you see a higher price it's possible that you're about to sign up for the Apple TV Plus MLS plan — this isn't the right option, as this won't let you watch The Buccaneers!

There are a few great ways to watch shows on Apple without paying initially, and we've got an entire page on Apple TV Plus free trials which we'd recommend you check out.

The first three episodes of The Buccaneers will be available on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, November 8, and subsequent ones will stream weekly from then. Here's that full release schedule:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, November 8

Episode 2 — Wednesday, November 8

Episode 3 — Wednesday, November 8

Episode 4 — Wednesday, November 15

Episode 5 — Wednesday, November 22

Episode 6 — Wednesday, November 29

Episode 7 — Wednesday, December 6

Episode 8 — Wednesday, December 13

How to watch The Buccaneers everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Buccaneers, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like The Buccaneers or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.