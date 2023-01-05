One of Hollywood's most beloved actors, Tom Hanks, has a new movie now playing, but how can you watch A Man Called Otto? Is it streaming or playing exclusively in theaters, and if so, where?

A Man Called Otto is based on the international best-selling book, A Man Called Ove, by Fredrik Backman and the 2015 Swedish movie of the same name. The movie got a limited release in the US in the final days of 2022, but is now expanding to the rest of the country and other markets around the world.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch A Man Called Otto.

How to watch A Man Called Otto in movie theaters

After opening in New York and Los Angeles on December 29, A Man Called Otto is expanding. It is now playing in a number of US markets, with it arriving everywhere in the US by January 13. Outside of the US, A Man Called Otto premieres in the UK on January 6.

To find out if, where and when A Man Called Otto is playing near you, you can check your local movie theaters' websites or get a full scope of everywhere the movie is playing near you in one place on Fandango (opens in new tab). Tickets can be purchased directly online.

Looking to make trips to the movie theaters more affordable? Many US and UK theater chains offer movie theater subscription and membership deals that provide free or discounted tickets, as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is A Man Called Otto streaming?

A Man Called Otto is playing exclusively in movie theaters at this time, so no, it is not available to stream or watch online at home.

There is no information on when A Man Called Otto is going to land on streaming or be available through digital on-demand. The norm for most movies nowadays is to play for 30-45 days exclusively in theaters before heading online.

When more information on A Man Called Otto's streaming and digital viewing is available we’ll add it here.

If you're interested in watching the original A Man Called Ove movie, it is available to watch on Prime Video and Tubi in the US, while its streaming on Mubi in the UK.

What else to know about A Man Called Otto

Based on A Man Called Ove, A Man Called Otto is the story of Otto Anderson, a grump who is fed up with just about everything and everyone around him. However, when a lively young family moves in next door, he is challenged to see life differently. In addition to Hanks, the movie stars Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Truman Hanks and Mike Birbiglia. It is directed by Marc Forster.

Our A Man Called Otto review says that audiences are going to have a hard time not being won over by the Hanks, Treviño and the movie's charms. Its Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) scores have other critics giving it a "Fresh" 62%, while 92% of audiences score it positively.

Watch the A Man Called Otto trailer right here.