90 Day Diaries season 4: release date, premise and everything we know about the reality series

If you feel like you’re experiencing a bit of déjà vu having just watched a 90 Day Diaries season, then you’re right. The third season of the series just wrapped on television a few weeks ago. However, perhaps responding to the popularity of the show among fans, TLC is already heading into season 4.

With the upcoming installment of the series, fans can expect to see some entertaining moments. For example, it looks like 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas are preparing to relocate to the US. Given their documented tumultuous history together, seeing how their relationship has progressed since their last time on television shall prove to be quite interesting.

Fan-favorite Molly Hopkins is also featured on this season. From her early days on 90 Day Fiancé, to her time with BFF Cynthia Decker on Pillow Talk and her stint on 90 Day: The Single Life finding her current love Kelly, Molly has navigated her way into the heart of many viewers. While we aren’t sure to what extent she’ll be shown in this upcoming season of 90 Day Diaries, it’s been teased she "gets her groove back." We’ll have to stay tuned to figure out what the groove is and how she lost it.

In the meantime, here’s everything we know about 90 Day Diaries season 4.

90 Day Diaries season 4 premieres on Monday, June 6, at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC. The series immediately follows new episodes of The Family Chantel season 4.

While an exact UK premiere date has not officially been announced, the series is expected to debut on Discovery Plus.

90 Day Diaries premise

What distinguishes 90 Day Diaries from other shows in the 90 Day universe is that it gives viewers a more intimate look at some of their favorite cast members from across the various franchises, breaking the theoretical "fourth wall" of reality television. Additionally, 90 Day Diaries doesn’t focus on specific individuals for the course of an entire season, but instead may only feature them in one or two episodes.

90 Day Diaries season 4 cast

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas (Image credit: TLC)

While there isn’t a set cast list for the entire season that has been made available, based on the information we’ve found, there are some exciting personalities featured on 90 Day Diaries season 4. Viewers can expect to see couples like Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina and Tom Brooks and Mariah Fineman. Also teased to be on the show this season are Molly Hopkins, Tim Malcolm and Danielle Mullins Jbali.

90 Day Diaries season 4 trailer

An official trailer for the new season has not yet been released outside of a television medium. However, once one becomes available we'll be sure to pass that along.

How to watch 90 Day Diaries season 4

Episodes of 90 Day Diaries season 4 air live directly on TLC. For those that have abandoned traditional cable/satellite television, you can catch new episodes on TLC using live streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you’re not able to catch the show live, don’t worry. New episodes will become available on Discovery Plus. Not a subscriber yet? You can subscribe to Discovery Plus in just a few clicks.

UK fans of the series should also be able to watch new episodes as they become available on Discovery Plus.