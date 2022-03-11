90 Day: The Single Life season 2 — cast, trailer and everything we know

Another day, another series from the 90 Day universe. 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 will make its debut on television, which is a joyous occasion for those that haven’t yet subscribed to Discovery Plus.

Viewers will recall in season 1 of the show, fan-favorites Ed Brown, Colt Johnson, Molly Hopkins, Brittany Banks, Fernanda Flores and Danielle Mullins all attempted to find a mate. Unfortunately, out of the six, only Johnson and Hopkins managed to find love that outlasted filming. Hopefully, the cast of this second season will fair a little better in romance.

Here’s everything we know about 90 Day: The Single Life season 2.

For those in the US that don’t yet have a subscription to Discovery Plus, they’ll be able to start watching episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 beginning Monday, March 14 at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.

UK fans of the show can stream the entire season 2 now on Discovery Plus.

90 Day: The Single Life season 2 cast

The 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 cast consists of 90 Day universe veterans from one of the many franchises. While some of the cast members definitely won't win Mister or Miss Congeniality, they are all big personalities that are quite entertaining.

Stephanie Matto

(Image credit: TLC)

Stephanie was first introduced to viewers on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. She was dating the free-spirited Australian Erika. Unfortunately for Stephanie, she and Erika continually bumped heads and wound up calling it quits. Perhaps she’s able to meet her soulmate this go around.

Syngin Colchester

(Image credit: TLC)

Syngin’s presence on the show is a bit shocking only because the last time viewers caught up with him on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, he and his wife Tania were seemingly able to push through their difficulties to a better place in their relationship. Unfortunately, it appears their problems continued and even worsened.

Debbie Johnson

(Image credit: TLC)

Debbie, otherwise known as Colt’s mom, is also joining in on the fun. Given she’s been accused of being too involved in Colt’s past relationships, it will be interesting to see if Debbie’s son returns the favor. Based on the trailer below, viewers are definitely going to see a side of Debbie they’re not used to.

Natalie Mordovtseva

(Image credit: TLC)

Natalie’s presence on the show should have been anticipated. When fans last saw her, she was packing her things and leaving her husband Mike Youngquist on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. She was more than ready to explore the US on her own. And she also couldn’t wait to escape life on the farm.

Jesse Meester

(Image credit: TLC)

One person that happens to get under the skin of Darcey Silva fans is Jesse. Her fans remember him as the fiancé that caused Silva to cry more tears than any other man they’ve seen her with. So him being on the show may not be welcomed by all; but hey, his provocative personality makes for good television.

Jeniffer Tarazona

(Image credit: TLC)

Jesse Meester probably won’t be dating too many people since it’s been advertised that he and Jeniffer will give romance a try. Viewers will remember her as the ex-girlfriend of Tim Malcolm (aka Pillow Talk Tim, aka Veronica’s Tim). While she was by no means a perfect match for Tim, maybe things with Jesse will be different.

Big Ed Brown

Last and certainly not least is Big Ed. He really doesn’t need much of an introduction as he’s one of the most memorable personalities in the 90 Day universe. However, for those that need a refresher, he first made an impression on fans on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days when he burned a bridge with his then-girlfriend Rose by insulting her repeatedly. Viewers should also recognize him from the first season of 90 Day: The Single Life when he allowed jealousy to ruin his relationship with Liz.

90 Day: The Single Life season 2 trailer

If the 90 Day: The Single Life trailer is any indication of the drama that will unfold over the course of the season, viewers will be in for quite the ride. And again, this is a whole new side of Debbie.

How to watch 90 Day: The Single Life season 2

90 Day: The Single Life season 2 will air on television in the US on TLC. However, viewers in the US and UK subscribed to Discovery Plus can currently stream the season in its entirety.