Meet the 90 Day: The Last Resort couples — who's on the show and what's their history

As fans welcome 90 Day: The Last Resort, another spinoff of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, they won't have to learn about a brand-new crop of cast members. Instead, the new series features some well-known couples from throughout the 90 Day universe as they try their best to save their troubled relationships.

If these couples didn't have a difficult enough journey ahead, they have the added weight of trying to fix their problems while dealing with the other personalities (some explosive) in the group.

So just who are the five couples in the inaugural season of The Last Resort and how did the couples wind up in such dicey situations? We've got all you need to know just below.

Angela and Michael

Angela on 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC)

Angela Deems and Michael Ilesanmi were first introduced in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2. She was the "meemaw" from Hazlehurst, Ga., and he was the younger man from Nigeria, and the pair professed to be madly in love. Since then, the two got married and have been in a combustible on-again-off-again relationship, with many viewers having harsh words for Angela's treatment of her husband. Keep in mind, the two don't even live on the same continent.

When viewers last saw the couple on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7, Angela claimed to be completely done with Michael. Given the couple is featured in The Last Resort, we take it the duo is still trying to repair things.

Here's a clip reflective of the couple's at times rocky relationship.

Yara and Jovi

Yara and Jovi on 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC)

We met the couple in 90 Day Fiancé season 8. Yara Zaya from Ukraine and Jovi Dufren from Larose, La., the two had talked for a while before finally meeting in person in Hungary. Yara then traveled to New Orleans to live with Jovi. As they explored their relationship, she wound up pregnant with their daughter. They agreed to get married and settled down.

Fast forward to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily? Ever After season 7. Yara and Jovi found themselves at a stalemate about the direction of their future. She's not thrilled about where they live and his long stays away from home for work, while he wants more kids.

We've got a reel of some of the couple's "most outrageous."

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani and Asuelu on 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC)

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa joined the 90 Day family via 90 Day Fiancé season 6. They met while she was on vacation in Samoa and he was an activities director and they quickly fell in love. Their relationship would be cemented when she became pregnant and they eventually got married. It's important to remember Kalani's family members were initially not fans of Asuelu, but learned to accept the relationship.

Speaking of family, Asuelu's has been a big point of contention for the pair. His mother and sister treat Kalani as enemy number one. Add that to the fact cultural differences and past indiscretions plague their relationship, it's clear why they're on The Last Resort.

Here are some of Kalani and Asuelu's ups and downs on full display.

Molly and Kelly

Molly and Kelly on 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC)

Although the duo has been featured on Pillow Talk on a number of occasions, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown's relationship journey hasn't been documented since 90 Day: The Single Life season 1, when they met for the first time and fell in love. The businesswoman from Georgia and the police officer from New York appeared quite happy to viewers even though she claimed to be done having kids for the foreseeable future and he expressed a desire to have them.

Shortly after Kelly moved to be with Molly in Georgia, the two ran into issues and separated.

Check out this clip giving you insight into their dynamic.

Liz and Ed

Liz and Ed on 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC)

Last but not least are Liz Woods and Ed Brown. The two are based in San Diego, Calif., and met on 90 Day: The Single Life season 1. Unfortunately, their relationship has been chalk full of hiccups that have resulted in the pair breaking up several times, despite them at one point being engaged.

When Liz and Ed were last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily? Ever After season 7, they were splitting up once again. From his family not approving of Liz to their toxic arguments to the cringe-worthy way he treated her in the season 7 Tell All, the pair has a lot going against them moving forward.

If you forgot, here's a video recapturing just some of their time during their last Tell All.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs new episodes on Mondays on TLC. Episodes become available to stream on Max the next day.