90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans stunned after Ed and Liz implode

To say that Ed Brown, affectionately known as Big Ed, is one of the more controversial stars in the 90 Day universe is by no means an understatement. While viewers have formerly appreciated him as a doting son to his mother and dog dad to his fur babies, they haven’t always been fond of his journeys of love that have so far ended in a few disasters.

However, his TV track record with relationships was seemingly set to change this season on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After with his pending nuptials to Liz Woods. Then came the episode that aired on October 16.

In the previous week, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans witnessed the couple in a heated argument that started because Ed accused Liz of previously being involved with a woman who was a guest at their engagement party. Liz was outraged by the allegation and accused Ed of being insecure and jealous over nothing, while Ed was adamant that Liz and this guest had fooled around in some capacity. Frustrated with the conversation and needing space, Liz took off running into the night.

Fast forward to the October 16 episode where things imploded. For starters, Liz’s still walking alone at night (with the producers and cameras of course) and she tosses her $13,000 engagement ring into a random bush. She then finally decides to let producers give her a ride to the home she shares with Ed. By the time she arrives and sees Ed again, the two pick up where they left off.

At first, Ed suggests his fiancé go stay with her grandparents because she was "wasted." However, she stands her ground and wants to have a discussion with him. He again accuses her of "being physical" with the woman from the party who he claims is a lesbian. Liz vehemently denies that she and this woman were anything more than friends, assuring him she’s not attracted to the same sex. For some reason, Ed doesn’t buy the story and even says during the times he and Liz were not together, she was romantically involved with both men and women. Once more, Liz refutes his accusation.

Things take an even more contentious turn when the topic of weight is brought up. Ed says that when Liz is drunk, she becomes mean and calls him fat and talks about other parts of his body. She replies that he too calls her fat, which he says is not true. Apparently, he just drops "positive hints" about her weight, as if he’s trying to help her change her eating habits. The two engage in a back-and-forth with him sticking to his story of not calling her fat until he messes up and says "I’m overweight too." (Even we had to shake our heads at that remark).

By the end of the episode, Ed discovers that Liz tossed her expensive engagement ring into parts unknown. Infuriated, he says he and Liz can’t get married. Liz is fine with that as she says she doesn’t need him and vows to move out in the morning.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans shocked by the argument between Ed and Liz

The arguing between Ed and Liz certainly did not win Ed much support among 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans on social media. By and large, many viewers seemed to be Team Liz on Twitter. Take a look.

Ed: I never called you fat. Also Ed: I’m overweight too. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA pic.twitter.com/uJUXlHMghTOctober 17, 2022 See more

Liz really hit Ed with “you’ve been single for 29 years and I’m still teaching you how to kiss.” I’m literally quiet screaming 🤣. #90DayFianceOctober 16, 2022 See more

All of us when we heard Ed was calling Liz fat 😡😡 #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/ipuHHXRiIYOctober 17, 2022 See more

Ed’s gaslighting & berating of Liz tonight was a huge trigger for me. His version of the story became increasingly embellished each time he opened his mouth. His attempts at deflect by calling her drunk was absolutely disgusting. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/L1T6bSx0w9October 15, 2022 See more

ed and liz’s fight on 90 day tonight is one of the most insane and uncomfortable they’ve ever shownOctober 17, 2022 See more

Be sure to keep watching 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. New episodes air live on TLC on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT.