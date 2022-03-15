90 Day: The Single Life's Big Ed and Debbie leave fans cringing in season 2 premiere

90 Day: The Single Life season 2 is officially on TLC and after watching the first episode, both Big Ed and Debbie have left viewers shocked and slightly cringing. Their single journey has been so intriguing thus far that it's hard to even focus on the other members of the cast. Let's begin with Ed.

What’s more shocking than the developments in Big Ed’s love life? The fact that he cut off his long, slightly mayonnaise soaked, hair. His hair, and his regimen to take care of it, are what helped set him apart from other people in the 90 Day universe. However, since this is not a show about his hair, what’s going on with Ed romantically?

For starters. Ed and Liz at this point are no longer a thing. That was welcomed news for both his mother and daughter, who were baffled by the former couple's need to break up just to make up. According to Ed, he broke up with Liz eight times. (While Ed breaking up with Liz almost 10 times is possible, one must question if it's plausible given Ed is the one that was the relentless pursuer in the relationship.)

And on the heels of him ending things with Liz for an eighth and final time, Ed claims to be ready to date again. And unlike before, he’s no longer interested in dating women in their 20s. Introducing Mia.

Ed takes Mia on a first date swing dancing. Initially, it looks like he may actually be ready to move on and make his life a Liz-free zone. Then, he makes a comment that although Mia is older, she looks younger than Liz. Twitter fans were about as kind as his comment.

Back to the date with Mia. Admittedly, the two were cute together and the date appeared to be going well. That is until it becomes clear that he's not over Liz. Ed makes several references to Liz in his confessional. He even starts crying about his breakup with her right in front of Mia. Yeah, it was awkward for Mia and viewers.

Then there was the mother of Colt, Debbie. After declaring that she was almost 70 years old, viewers are treated to seeing her getting a tattoo on her chest. She professed that she won’t be pushed into any stereotypical "grandma" roles anytime soon. Already, Debbie has cemented her place as the star of 90 Day: The Single Life season 2.

In an interesting tidbit, Debbie admits that she finally loves a woman her son Colt married, and stated, "in a weird way it feels as if Colt and I broke up." She feels as if her son now doesn’t quite need her as much anymore and she’s ready to move on with her life and play the field. Haven’t dated since she was in her 30s, she finds it difficult to get back out there. Unfortunately, Debbie hasn’t been off to the best of starts.

Debbie put herself on a few dating apps and has so far been catfished three times. Honestly, let’s take a moment to applaud her for recognizing she was being catfished because in this day and age, that’s a special gift. But then comes the moment that still has fans choking a bit.

Debbie admits she met a guy online and they "smashed." Furthermore, their time together wasn’t great. Not a good thing for someone who admits she now has a "high sex drive" and took the time to perform some "hair maintenance" on her body. Let's just move on. Like fans on Twitter, we weren't ready for these conversations from Debbie.

