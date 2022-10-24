Fuming 90 Day fans ready to see Angela Deem kicked off the franchise

By Terrell Smith
Angela Deems has finally managed to push viewers too far.

Angela Deem upset on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 7
Angela Deem, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 7 (Image credit: TLC)

Angela Deem has finally pushed 90 Day fans too far. While she’s always been one of 90 Day Fiancé’s more polarizing personalities, her recent actions have sent viewers into Angela-fatigue. They are tired of her berating her husband Michael, they are tired of seeing the double standards she applies with her spouse and they’ve had enough of trying to make sense of why she and Michael have stayed together for so long and have been a main staple of the 90 Day universe

So what was the tipping point for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans? 

For those that have been keeping up with season 7, you know Michael and Angela have been at odds for a while now. She alleges he’s been behaving in a sneaky matter, has not been as affectionate in their long-distance relationship and that he has an Instagram account that he’s blocked her from seeing. 

Well, after she angrily confronted him and tore off pieces of his vehicle outside his home, the pair decided to meet up at a restaurant in an effort to "calmly" hash things out. Unfortunately, it immediately became clear there would be nothing calm about the discussion. 

Fast forward to the episode titled "Bad Blood” that debuted on October 23. Angela was storming out of the restaurant away from Michael. However, her husband manages to get her to wait and hear him out. 

Once the couple is again seated, Michael tries to explain his reasons for having an IG account. He says being on the platform can help him earn money as an influencer. Unfortunately for him, she goes off the rails and loudly uses lots of colorful language to voice her opinion that she doesn’t care about the money. Her choice words were certainly not ones many would think a loving wife would use with her husband. The insults in particular drew lots of critique on social media, as users alleged if Michael was yelling at Angela in that matter, the situation would be deemed highly unacceptable. 

Michael then holds up a theoretical mirror to Angela and calls her out for having a TikTok and doing duet videos with a strange man, leading many to wonder if she had a new man. Although she admits if the roles were reversed she would have lost it had Michael been on social media doing duet videos with a strange woman, she tries to provide an excuse for her social media presence. She claims to have done the duets in an effort to gain her husband’s attention. 

Angela then gives her spouse an ultimatum: either he gets rid of the Instagram or she’s filing for divorce and pulling his Visa application. As she leaves, Michael speaks with producers and talks about not wanting to be railroaded in a relationship with his wife and wanting to have input in their marriage. He flatly states, "I want my voice to be heard. I don’t want to be a silent partner."

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After audience will have to stay tuned to see what happens next for the couple, as Michael has yet to respond to the ultimatum. However, it seems either way, fans don’t want to see Angela grace TLC screens any longer. By the way, if you weren’t privy to the latest round of disrespect in the Angela and Michael saga, take a look at the clip below.  

90 Day fans calling for Angela to be kicked off TLC

In a day and age where television watchers have no problem making demands of TV producers, they are certainly calling on execs at TLC to remove Angela from the 90 Day universe. Check out just a few of the tweets we found. 

Be sure to keep watching 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 on TLC or Discovery Plus

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities.  When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The CrownWandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of HarlemAnd a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe. 