90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 — Does Angela have a new man?

When it comes to the 90 Day universe, one of the most infamous stars to ever grace TLC is easily Angela Deem. Now on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7, the mother, grandmother and wife from Hazlehurst, Ga., continues to be smack in the center of drama with her Nigerian husband Michael Ilesanmi.

For years, viewers have watched as Angela has berated Michael for hanging around a certain group of friends, for entertaining the most platonic of interactions with women, for wanting a child and for not standing up for her in the way she thinks he should.

As recent as last season of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela was putting Michael through the wringer for not supporting her with her weight-loss surgery and breast reduction, she even walked out on him at the Tell-All reunion special. Yet, with all their ups and downs, fans always saw them get back together. Unfortunately, this time the two seem to be at an impasse that has led Angela to entertain another man.

In the second episode of season 7, following the end of her first yoga class, Angela talks about the current troubles she’s facing with Michael. She alleges that he’s been doing "shady sh*t" and that he hardly calls her. She says when he does call, it’s to ask about the status of his Visa process or to ask for money (it’s worth noting here that later in the episode she claims she "didn’t want Michael to work because so many things could go wrong in Nigeria").

Additionally, the 90 Day vet describes her frustration with Michael for starting an Instagram account and then blocking her, which she is deadset against. All of these ongoing factors led to her building a flirtatious friendship with Billy.

Who is Billy on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7?

Angela first interacted with Canadian painter/content creator Billy when she sent him an email about creating a painting as a gift, ironically for Michael. She soon found out that Billy also recorded dance videos that he would upload to TikTok. Shortly thereafter, they started doing TikTok videos together, but from their remote locations. Apparently, they were really getting to know one another. How else would you explain that she found out he used to be a stripper named The Original Thief of Hearts?

The most disheartening moment for fans of Angela and Michael’s relationship came when Angela FaceTimed Billy. The conversation immediately becomes a bit cringeworthy when she greets him by saying, "There’s that sexy baby." As the conversation continues, she offers to go see him in Canada and Billy is quite receptive to the idea. She then counters to give her a few weeks.

It’s important to clarify at this moment in the series, Angela has not yet met with Billy face to face. Plus, she is still trying to work things out with her husband. However, it’s usually never a good sign for marriage when one spouse entertains making international travel plan with someone else that they’re attracted to. We’ll have to stay tuned to see what’s in store for the TikTok pals.

In the meantime, check out the interaction between Angela and Billy in an exclusive clip from Entertainment Tonight.

Be sure to keep watching episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 on Sundays on TLC and Discovery Plus.